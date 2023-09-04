Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 4, 2023

New study will assess Singapore’s geothermal energy potential, sites for power plants: EMA

This follows previous studies that have indicated geothermal potential in northern and eastern Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

MAS chief Ravi Menon retiring on Jan 1

He will have spent 36 years in public service. Mr Chia Der Jiun will take over as managing director.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian DPM Zahid walks free after getting discharge not amounting to acquittal in graft case

The charges relate to over S$9 million belonging to a charitable foundation.

READ MORE HERE

ECDA acknowledges lapse in handling of Kinderland Woodlands Mart case, is reviewing its procedures

The preschool regulator apologised for not getting Kinderland to remove the teacher when investigations began.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee to attend Asean Summit in Indonesia

At least nine Asean member states, as well as prospective member Timor-Leste, are expected to attend the summit.

READ MORE HERE

Children aged up to 6 to get $400 top-up in Child Development Account

The amount is double the top-up in 2022, and is expected to benefit about 240,000 children.

READ MORE HERE

Man linked to Pasir Ris burglary and theft of $3,500 on Polling Day charged

The man allegedly broke into four landed properties in Pasir Ris before trying to flee the country.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: Should you accept a job offer from an employer with bad reviews online?

Treat online reviews with a healthy dose of skepticism as they tend to be written by aggrieved employees, experts warn.

READ MORE HERE

Haze back in Penang, Sarawak as air quality unhealthy in several areas of Malaysia

Rapidly deteriorating air quality has been reported since the early hours of Monday morning.

READ MORE HERE

Weekend Trip: Meet Komodo dragons, frolic on a pink beach on a liveaboard cruise around Indonesian islands

A liveaboard sailing trip is the most efficient way to see the attractions of Indonesia’s Komodo National Park, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

