Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 4

Updated
Published
52 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Sept 4.

Malaysia-S'pore border congestion: Johor Bahru abuzz with school holiday crowds

Schools in Singapore and Malaysia are having their term breaks at the same time this September.

READ MORE HERE

Section of park connector near Clementi BTO site to remain closed: NParks

This section is between Boon Lay Way and Clementi Road, and is nearer to the area of the slope failure.

READ MORE HERE

DPM Wong will meet Malaysian king, PM during 4-day visit

This is his first official visit to Malaysia after he was appointed as deputy prime minister in June.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

My knees are a ticking time bomb after three operations in five years

My hunt for a remedy for my doomed knees started when I was barely 21, after I ruptured my anterior cruciate ligament.

READ MORE HERE

Taking a ride in a driverless taxi in China's Chongqing

Hailing an Apollo Go robotaxi can be a surprising experience when the car pulls up without anyone - including a driver - inside.

READ MORE HERE

Is it too much to ask about money before dating?

A growing trend among some young couples is the insistence that each party should split the bills equally. 

READ MORE HERE

NEA to trial self-testing facility at Woodlands Checkpoint for pollutive motorcycles

The proposed facility will allow emissions tests to be done under the remote supervision of NEA officers.

READ MORE HERE

Study finds 'filial piety paradox': Help from more children may not be helpful for elderly parents

Elderly mothers getting help with housework from more children may feel they are losing control over their lives.

READ MORE HERE

Truffle chip battle in the snack aisle: Which brand should you buy?

The Sunday Times did a blind taste test of 14 brands of truffle chips.

READ MORE HERE

As Britain prepares for a new leader, tensions with allies loom

Analysts predict ties with the US and Europe could get bumpier.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top