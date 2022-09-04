Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Sept 4.
Malaysia-S'pore border congestion: Johor Bahru abuzz with school holiday crowds
Schools in Singapore and Malaysia are having their term breaks at the same time this September.
Section of park connector near Clementi BTO site to remain closed: NParks
This section is between Boon Lay Way and Clementi Road, and is nearer to the area of the slope failure.
DPM Wong will meet Malaysian king, PM during 4-day visit
This is his first official visit to Malaysia after he was appointed as deputy prime minister in June.
My knees are a ticking time bomb after three operations in five years
My hunt for a remedy for my doomed knees started when I was barely 21, after I ruptured my anterior cruciate ligament.
Taking a ride in a driverless taxi in China's Chongqing
Hailing an Apollo Go robotaxi can be a surprising experience when the car pulls up without anyone - including a driver - inside.
Is it too much to ask about money before dating?
A growing trend among some young couples is the insistence that each party should split the bills equally.
NEA to trial self-testing facility at Woodlands Checkpoint for pollutive motorcycles
The proposed facility will allow emissions tests to be done under the remote supervision of NEA officers.
Study finds 'filial piety paradox': Help from more children may not be helpful for elderly parents
Elderly mothers getting help with housework from more children may feel they are losing control over their lives.