Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 4.

No increase in public transport fares this year amid Covid-19

Under normal circumstances, fares could have increased by up to 4.4 per cent based on the current fare review exercise formula.

40 new Covid-19 patients in S'pore; no cases in community

There were three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Firms to get up to $30,000 for each new worker under Jobs Growth Incentive to hire more locals

The payouts, to be made over 12 months from March next year, will be automatically computed each month based on the firm's CPF contributions.

Maid acquitted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman's home

The judge found that there was an “improper motive” on the part of Mr Liew and his son to prevent her from complaining to the authorities.

Singapore retail sales improve in first full month after circuit breaker

On a month on month seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales rose 27.4 per cent in July because of a lower base in June. Most physical stores were closed until June 18.

Govt agrees in principle to live-stream Parliament sittings, will study details

While the Government still holds its earlier reservations about live-streaming, Mr S. Iswaran noted that global and technological trends have made online streaming commonplace.

All Integrated Shield Plan insurers to provide coverage of diagnostic endoscopy: Insurance body

This comes after the Singapore Medical Association in a letter in The Straits Times Forum section said that some insurers are no longer allowing claims for diagnostic endoscopies even when they are medically required.

PM Muhyiddin hopes deal on worker movements between S'pore and Malaysia can be finalised soon

Before the pandemic more than 300,000 travellers used the Causeway every day.

Trials for small-scale live performances amid Covid-19 to begin on Sept 11

Trials have been scheduled at venues managed by the NAC, Esplanade, Singapore Chinese Orchestra, Singapore Symphony Orchestra, Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre and Arts House Limited.

Local comedian Mark Lee urges fans not to be duped by fake bitcoin report claiming he was shot

Swindlers have been using fake celebrity news in their get-rich cryptocurrency scams. Just ask local comedian Mark Lee.

