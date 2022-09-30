Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 30

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 30.

35% to 40% increase in Covid-19 cases week-on-week, MOH warns

MOH said there is an increase in infections by the Omicron variant BA.2.75.

READ MORE HERE

Lower household electricity bills in Q4 as tariff falls for first time in over a year

The electricity tariff has been continuously rising since April last year, amid high energy costs.

READ MORE HERE

Larger HDB resale flats to bear brunt of new property cooling measures; may drive up rents

The latest round of property cooling measures is a necessary and inevitable move to nip overleveraging in the bud, writes senior business correspondent Grace Leong.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

950,000 S'porean households to receive third tranche of GST vouchers in October

The amounts paid out will range from $110 to $190 for the U-Save vouchers, and ½ or one month for the S&CC rebates.

READ MORE HERE

Prayut to continue as Thai Prime Minister after court rules on tenure limit

The court ruled that the former junta chief's term as premier began in 2017.

READ MORE HERE

SMRT bus hits 74-year-old pedestrian in Sengkang, driver arrested

The 68-year-old driver was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt, the police said.

READ MORE HERE

South Korea removes Covid-19 PCR testing for inbound travellers from Oct 1

The latest move means that all Covid-19 border controls for visitors have been lifted.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore aims to be regional centre for philanthropy: DPM Wong

Republic needs a combination of individuals who give back to society and a government who gives out help, said Mr Wong.

READ MORE HERE

Undertaker Roland Tay charged with tax evasion, failing to register business for GST

He allegedly understated his income by over $2.2 million for three years, between 2011 and 2013. 

READ MORE HERE

What it takes to light the F1 night race

Correspondent Yamini Chinnuswamy details what it takes to make the Singapore Grand Prix one of the most spectacular on the F1 calendar.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top