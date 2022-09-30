Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 30.
35% to 40% increase in Covid-19 cases week-on-week, MOH warns
Lower household electricity bills in Q4 as tariff falls for first time in over a year
The electricity tariff has been continuously rising since April last year, amid high energy costs.
Larger HDB resale flats to bear brunt of new property cooling measures; may drive up rents
The latest round of property cooling measures is a necessary and inevitable move to nip overleveraging in the bud, writes senior business correspondent Grace Leong.
950,000 S'porean households to receive third tranche of GST vouchers in October
The amounts paid out will range from $110 to $190 for the U-Save vouchers, and ½ or one month for the S&CC rebates.
Prayut to continue as Thai Prime Minister after court rules on tenure limit
SMRT bus hits 74-year-old pedestrian in Sengkang, driver arrested
The 68-year-old driver was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt, the police said.
South Korea removes Covid-19 PCR testing for inbound travellers from Oct 1
The latest move means that all Covid-19 border controls for visitors have been lifted.
Singapore aims to be regional centre for philanthropy: DPM Wong
Republic needs a combination of individuals who give back to society and a government who gives out help, said Mr Wong.
Undertaker Roland Tay charged with tax evasion, failing to register business for GST
He allegedly understated his income by over $2.2 million for three years, between 2011 and 2013.
What it takes to light the F1 night race
Correspondent Yamini Chinnuswamy details what it takes to make the Singapore Grand Prix one of the most spectacular on the F1 calendar.