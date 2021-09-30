Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 30.

Seniors in S'pore urged to stay home for next 4 weeks to protect themselves against Covid-19

They should also minimise mask-off activities such as eating at hawker centres.

Covid-19 antibody cocktail treatment to arrive in Singapore in October

This monoclonal antibody treatment can be used to treat patients who are mildly sick but at risk of severe illness.

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre reopens with enhanced measures after Covid-19 deep-cleaning

All tenants and workers entering the centre must wear coloured wristbands according to the sector they are working in.

Retiring Temasek CEO Ho Ching to join Temasek Trust board, take over as chairman from April 1, 2022

From April 1, she succeeds Mr S Dhanabalan, who will remain on the board and be designated Chairman Emeritus.

S'pore unis move classes online to reduce spread of Covid-19 as cases continue to rise

Other Covid-19 measures such as the reduction in group sizes would also be in place on campuses.

Over 70 seniors admitted to Singapore's first Covid-19 community treatment facility

Having the facility operational will help hospitals, which have come under strain in recent weeks.

LTA deficit widens as fare revenue shrinks on back of Covid-19 pandemic

This comes on the back of a sharp reduction in bus ridership as people worked from home and cut back on discretionary trips.

S'pore passengers booking Royal Caribbean cruises must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from Oct

All guests aged 12 and older will have to be fully vaccinated for all new bookings made from next month.

US, Singapore 'deeply concerned' for Myanmar: Vivian Balakrishnan

The issue of Myanmar had come up in his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

Squid Game set to be Netflix's biggest show ever but may not have sequel

It has surpassed all of Netflix's previous non-English language hits, such as Money Heist and Lupin.

