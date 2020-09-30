Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 30

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 30.

MAS orders Wirecard to cease credit card and other payment services in Singapore

Wirecard entities also have to return all customers' funds by Oct 14.

READ MORE HERE

Electricity tariffs to rise 9% for households in next 3 months; gas prices to increase 5%

SP Group said the increase in electricity tariffs in the coming quarter is due to higher energy costs.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore to allow visitors from Australia and Vietnam from Oct 8

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Visitors will have to take a swab test upon arrival, and can go about their activities after they get a negative test result.

READ MORE HERE

Like the country, US presidential debate turns into argument and recrimination

Challenger Joe Biden put up a better-than-expected performance in the first of three head-to-head presidential debates with President Donald Trump.

READ MORE HERE

DPM Heng to outline progress in combating Covid-19 in ministerial statement

Mr Heng said the Government will also table a Supplementary Supply Bill to reallocate resources for the measures he announced on Aug 17 to extend support for businesses and workers.

READ MORE HERE

23 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in the community and 4 imported

The three community cases are all work pass holders, said MOH.

READ MORE HERE

Compulsory CareShield Life for all born in 1980 or later starts on Oct 1

Senior Health Correspondent Salma Khalik answers questions on this new scheme.

READ MORE HERE

Dengue cases fall but mosquito population increased by 12 per cent in recent weeks

593 dengue cases were reported last week, which is about 11 per cent lower compared to the week before.

READ MORE HERE

No one ever fined for flying national flag beyond allowed timeframe; MCCY reviewing rules

"Let me assure you: as far as I know, no one has ever been fined for this, nor do we plan to do so," Edwin Tong wrote in a Facebook post.

READ MORE HERE

Friday prayers capacity at mosques to increase; elderly no longer need to refrain from visiting mosques, says Muis

19 mosques are also set to increase their capacity for daily congregational prayers from 50 to 100 from Oct 7.

READ MORE HERE