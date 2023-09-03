Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 3, 2023

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Bedok resident behind 185 companies; nine are linked to billion-dollar money laundering bust

Experts say it is not possible for an individual to be involved in so many companies.

Asean launches talks on $2.7 trillion digital economy pact to drive more seamless trade

The Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement is targeted for conclusion by 2025.

Longevity clinic opens at Alexandra Hospital to help Singaporeans spend fewer years in ill health

The clinic will give patients who are well access to customised healthcare plans to help them live longer and healthier, and specialised care, if they need it.

Thousands evacuated, flights cancelled as Typhoon Haikui hits into Taiwan

It is expected to bring torrential rain and strong winds to the island’s south and east.

More firms reducing, recycling food discards ahead of new law in 2024

Some are forming new tie-ups to reuse one another’s edible food surplus and by-products.

askST: How to prolong your phone’s battery lifespan

Modern mobile phone batteries should be able to be charged at least 500 times before they fade.

How completing a triathlon in my 40s helped me shape my retirement plan

Investing in rehabilitative programmes and treatments are among ways to keep fit for the long haul, says the writer.

Investors still eyeing SSBs, T-bills and fixed deposits as rates yet to fall

Investors seeking exposure to Reits while maintaining diversification can benefit from a diversified equity index portfolio, says an analyst.

‘Economy’ rice no more: Malaysia restaurant owners looking to raise prices amid increasing costs

The cost of imported rice is going up by 36 per cent, driven by factors including climate change and conflicts.

Fun With Kids: Sanrio-themed light-up at VivoCity, free carnival, sing-along picnic

Check out the free Sanrio-themed event which runs until Oct 1.

