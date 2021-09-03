Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 3.
S'pore to maintain current Covid-19 measures, will rely on vaccination and testing to move ahead
The multi-ministry task force will only tighten measures as a "last resort", to keep the healthcare system from being overwhelmed.
Covid-19 booster shots for seniors aged 60 and above, immunocompromised people from Sept: Ong Ye Kung
Seniors should receive a booster dose of mRNA vaccine 6 to 9 months after completing their two-dose vaccination regime.
Public can book Covid-19 test at 20 quick test centres from Oct 1
Testing for Covid-19 will be a way of life in Singapore, with the public having access to quick test centres in addition to self-test kits.
216 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 109 unlinked
MOH said 109 of the new cases were unlinked.
S'pore joins growing crackdown on Binance: What you need to know about the crypto exchange platform
The operator of Binance.com has been ordered to stop providing payment services in Singapore.
Measures on lower-wage workers, workplace discrimination part of plans for a fairer society: Lawrence Wong
The Government is working out a transitional support package to cushion the impact on business costs, he said.
Desperate and short of options, Suga had no choice but to quit as Japan's prime minister
Mr Suga's poor approval ratings led to unease within the party.
Troubled contractor Greatearth files to wind up company, a week after shock BTO sites closures
Work at the five sites have stopped since Aug 20.
Man shot dead in New Zealand after supermarket terror attack, at least 6 injured
Police did not say if they believed there was more than one attacker, nor did they suggest a motive for the attack.
3D printing paves the way in industries and at home
A technology that began as a faster way to make prototypes for industrial parts has taken the world by storm and gone mainstream.