Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 3.

S'pore to maintain current Covid-19 measures, will rely on vaccination and testing to move ahead

The multi-ministry task force will only tighten measures as a "last resort", to keep the healthcare system from being overwhelmed.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 booster shots for seniors aged 60 and above, immunocompromised people from Sept: Ong Ye Kung

Seniors should receive a booster dose of mRNA vaccine 6 to 9 months after completing their two-dose vaccination regime.

READ MORE HERE

Public can book Covid-19 test at 20 quick test centres from Oct 1

Testing for Covid-19 will be a way of life in Singapore, with the public having access to quick test centres in addition to self-test kits.

READ MORE HERE

216 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 109 unlinked

MOH said 109 of the new cases were unlinked.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore joins growing crackdown on Binance: What you need to know about the crypto exchange platform

The operator of Binance.com has been ordered to stop providing payment services in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Measures on lower-wage workers, workplace discrimination part of plans for a fairer society: Lawrence Wong

The Government is working out a transitional support package to cushion the impact on business costs, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Desperate and short of options, Suga had no choice but to quit as Japan's prime minister

Mr Suga's poor approval ratings led to unease within the party.

READ MORE HERE

Troubled contractor Greatearth files to wind up company, a week after shock BTO sites closures

Work at the five sites have stopped since Aug 20.

READ MORE HERE

Man shot dead in New Zealand after supermarket terror attack, at least 6 injured

Police did not say if they believed there was more than one attacker, nor did they suggest a motive for the attack.

READ MORE HERE

3D printing paves the way in industries and at home

A technology that began as a faster way to make prototypes for industrial parts has taken the world by storm and gone mainstream.

READ MORE HERE