Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 3.

Don't assume you have 'a monopoly over compassion', says SM Tharman in debate with WP's Jamus Lim

He also had a piece of advice for Prof Lim: to avoid "strawman arguments" like saying the Government is only interested in efficiency, not equity.

Assessors can specify rent waiver amount for tenants under proposed changes to Covid-19 Act

In June, the first amendments were passed to require landlords to waive rent for eligible small and medium-sized enterprise tenants and sub-tenants that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

IPPT, ICT to resume progressively from October; NSmen returning for training will get tested for Covid-19

Mindef's suspension of IPPT and ICT for NSmen took effect on March 31.

48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community and 5 imported

The two community cases are a permanent resident and a work pass holder, said MOH.

Further remand for man and woman accused of murdering her 4-year-old daughter and burning her body

Wong Shi Xiang and the four-year-old's mother, Foo Li Ping, will be back in court on Sept 30.

Woman who killed daughter in April 2018 had lost baby son 2 months earlier

The mother of six, now 31, has lost three of her children - the baby, his sister and their older sibling, who died of a viral infection in 2011.

Demand for HDB resale flats remains strong in August: SRX

Prices grew at the fastest monthly rate since February.

PUB, NEA investigating company after white discharge seen in a river in Sungei Kadut

The river where the white discharge was observed leads to the sea and does not flow into the nearby Kranji Reservoir, said the PUB in a statement with the NEA.

Malaysia to ban entry of citizens from countries with more than 150,000 Covid-19 cases

The government will impose the entry bans from Sept 7. The US, Britain, Brazil, France, Spain are among the countries on the list.

Affordable Art Fair cancels upcoming 11th edition

The fair had been scheduled in November at the F1 Pit Building.

