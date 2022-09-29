Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 29.
S'pore approves Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years
This is the second vaccine authorised for use in Singapore for young children, after Spikevax from Moderna.
Joseph Schooling disappointed with SportSG sanctions but 'accepts the consequences'
His statement comes a day after the national sports agency suspended support to him and fellow national swimmers Amanda Lim and Teong Tzen Wei.
Rules to tackle online harm in S'pore could be rolled out as early as 2023
The measures received support from the public after a month-long consultation with the Ministry of Communications and Information.
S'pore moves up one spot to be 7th most innovative economy in the world
The report ranks 132 economies according to their capacity for and success in innovation.
Vesak Day to fall on June 2 next year; S'pore to have 7 long weekends in 2023
The date was revised after Singapore Buddhist Federation verified it with Chinese almanacs following public feedback.
With mega deal, Sats on path to becoming global supply chain leader
In the supply chain business, size and connectivity matter and the acquisition delivers both to Sats, writes associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.
$32m luxury goods scam: 2 men get 1 year in jail for helping couple flee S'pore
SIA passenger who allegedly made bomb threat an example of drug harms: Shanmugam
The man - who is suspected to have consumed controlled drugs - was arrested for purportedly making the threat on board a SIA flight from San Francisco.
Taiwan confirms end of Covid-19 quarantine for visitors
Arrivals will still need to monitor their health for a seven-day period and take antigen rapid tests.
What if a needy parent doesn't want to ask the kids for money
Mandatory conciliation has reduced the number of seniors filing for maintenance orders at the tribunal. But requiring a parent to file first can be an obstacle.