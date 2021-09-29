Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 29.

Four contractors take over 5 BTO projects after Greatearth went bust; projects to face further delays

Buyers of the affected projects can now expect to get their keys between the first quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023.

Nursing homes to test all residents, maintain separate zones to prevent spread of Covid-19

Residents and staff are assigned to a zone and must stay within that area, with no intermingling across zones.

Fumio Kishida set to be Japan's next PM after winning ruling party LDP election

He edged out administrative reform and vaccination minister Taro Kono over two rounds in Wednesday’s election.

askST: How will my child be affected by Covid-19 rules for PSLE?

Confused by the Covid-19 rules for candidates taking the PSLE? Here are answers to some commonly asked questions.

Couple cheated MHA over 3 years by submitting fake quotations for building works

The couple netted themselves $165,000 worth of jobs from MHA departments from 2012 to 2014.

3 weeks' jail for man who forged Covid-19 vaccination certificate to dine in restaurant

Using an app, Zhang Shaopeng edited a copy of his colleague's certificate and replaced the name with his own.

Changes to public sector construction tenders from Nov 1 to factor in pandemic risks

Covid-19-related liabilities and expenses have led to some construction firms in Singapore going under.

The Big Story: With imported Covid-19 cases still low, is it time for S'pore to ease border restrictions?

Infectious diseases expert Dale Fisher says Singapore's current border restrictions "make no sense". He explains why.

Unpaid by Evergrande, supplier sells Porsche and home to save business

Mr Guo Hui, whose cleaning business is owed $4.2m by Evergrande, says his company is on the brink of bankruptcy.

No Time To Die director on secret of James Bond's enduring appeal

The film also marks Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the secret agent.

