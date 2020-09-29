Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 29

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Sept 29.

MediShield Life to offer S'poreans more coverage and benefits next year under proposed changes

To pay for these additional benefits and rising healthcare costs, premiums are expected to go up next year by as much as 35 per cent.

MediShield Life FAQs: Better coverage, higher premiums, but what if I can't afford it?

This and other frequently asked questions about the scheme answered.

SIA drops ‘flights to nowhere’ plan; will launch A380 'plane restaurant', home-delivered premium meals and tours instead

SIA said it developed these experiences after conducting a market study and a review that looked into factors such as environmental implications and financial viability.

Commuters happier with trains and buses having fewer people during circuit breaker, survey shows

The online survey of about 7,500 people was conducted by the Singapore Management University.

32 diners fined $300 each for flouting Covid-19 measures; 8 F&B outlets ordered to close

Rules such as not wearing a mask promptly after eating or drinking, intermingling between tables were broken.

Online romance scam: Woman loses $80,000, manipulated into becoming money mule

She first met the man posing as an eligible American-Chinese businessman on Facebook in mid-2018.

1,000 jobs in 5G to be created in partnership between IMDA and telcos

A third of the positions will be brand-new roles, with the rest to be filled by existing telecoms professionals who will be retrained.

New roads to be built to link Tengah Town to PIE by 2027

LTA will be calling a tender for the new connections by end of this year.

27 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 9 imported

The one community case confirmed as at noon is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health.

Singapore's Ding Yi Music Company played on Disney's Mulan soundtrack

Low Yik Hang was one of 16 musicians from the ensemble who spent 10 days in Thailand recording music which eventually ended up on the soundtrack.

