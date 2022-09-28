Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 28.
Fighter jets escort SIA plane to Changi Airport, man arrested for allegedly making bomb threat
Third swimmer Teong Tzen Wei implicated in Amanda Lim, Joseph Schooling drug use case
All three admitted to consuming controlled drugs while they were representing Singapore overseas.
Sats to buy world's largest air cargo handler WFS in $3 billion deal
The deal will be financed with a $1.7 billion equity fund-raising, with the balance coming from internal cash resources, Sats said.
WhatsApp users in S'pore urged to update app to patch security holes
There are two security flaws and they could give hackers complete control over the app.
Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried
Putin's threat might mean the Kremlin is considering an escalation of the war in Ukraine.
Chinese snap up used Rolexes, Birkins to satisfy luxury cravings amid slowdown
The trend indicates a big change in China's luxury goods sector - people are now more open to second-hand items.
World where people are blinded from facts is a dangerous one
Since World News Day began in 2018, the challenges facing the industry have only grown, creator David Walmsley writes.
Get set and party: Pump up for F1 with these 7 activities
Bars, restaurants, hotels and other locales are celebrating the occasion with parties, drinking promotions, club nights, and much more.
Unpacking the power of protein: How much to eat and when
20 years of JJ Lin: The five Cs of the local Mandopop star’s life
The singer-songwriter says he is more confident, content and at peace after two decades in music.