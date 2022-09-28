Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 28

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 28.

Fighter jets escort SIA plane to Changi Airport, man arrested for allegedly making bomb threat

Flight SQ33 was escorted by two RSAF fighter jets before landing at Changi Airport.

READ MORE HERE

Third swimmer Teong Tzen Wei implicated in Amanda Lim, Joseph Schooling drug use case

All three admitted to consuming controlled drugs while they were representing Singapore overseas.

READ MORE HERE

Sats to buy world's largest air cargo handler WFS in $3 billion deal

The deal will be financed with a $1.7 billion equity fund-raising, with the balance coming from internal cash resources, Sats said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

WhatsApp users in S'pore urged to update app to patch security holes

There are two security flaws and they could give hackers complete control over the app.

READ MORE HERE

Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried

Putin's threat might mean the Kremlin is considering an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese snap up used Rolexes, Birkins to satisfy luxury cravings amid slowdown

The trend indicates a big change in China's luxury goods sector - people are now more open to second-hand items.

READ MORE HERE

World where people are blinded from facts is a dangerous one

Since World News Day began in 2018, the challenges facing the industry have only grown, creator David Walmsley writes.

READ MORE HERE

Get set and party: Pump up for F1 with these 7 activities

Bars, restaurants, hotels and other locales are celebrating the occasion with parties, drinking promotions, club nights, and much more.

READ MORE HERE

Unpacking the power of protein: How much to eat and when

Eat a variety of whole foods and space out protein intake across meals, experts say.

READ MORE HERE

20 years of JJ Lin: The five Cs of the local Mandopop star’s life

Singaporean singer-songwriter JJ Lin's coffee chain Miracle Coffee is opening a pop-up at ArtScience Museum. The Straits Times brewed up some quick questions on coffee to percolate his interest.

The singer-songwriter says he is more confident, content and at peace after two decades in music.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top