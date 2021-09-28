Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Sept 28.

S'pore's total population falls 4.1% to 5.45 million as Covid-19 hits foreign workforce numbers

Singapore's citizen population also continued to age, with 17.6 per cent aged 65 and above.

Fewer marriages, births in S'pore due to pandemic; nuptial figures fall to lowest in decade

Pandemic-induced restrictions on large gatherings could have led couples to defer their marriages.

PSLE candidates in quarantine need to inform school by 12pm, take daily ARTs at 6pm

Quarantined pupils must wait at home for Certis officers to arrive to administer their entry PCR test.

'I will not exist any more': Kenny Leck to give up BooksActually '100 per cent' after misconduct claims

He asked for the public to respect the privacy of the BooksActually team as well as his partner, for the sake of their mental health.

At this Tanah Merah junction, red does not mean stop for road users, as months of ST footage shows

Motorists and riders have been seen running red lights and making illegal U-turns at a junction of the road close to Changi Naval Base.

World News Day: Scientists dig deep to study Singapore's rising sea levels

A better understanding will yield more accurate predictions on future changes.

The Learning Lab owner seeking $677m from sale of tuition chain's S-E Asia operations

Advent invested in The Learning Lab in 2014, and the firm's website lists it as a buyout.

US raises Covid-19 danger level in Hong Kong and Singapore

The US CDC said anyone who has not been vaccinated should avoid non-essential trips to Singapore.

Woman accused of giving ICA officer sexual service as bribe dies; charges abated

Chinese national Cheng Wenjuan, 32, was accused of 18 counts of graft and two offences under the Women's Charter.

Golf: Singapore's Shannon Tan gets full scholarship to play NCAA Div 1 golf with Texas Tech University

She is 140th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and hopes to play on the LPGA Tour.

