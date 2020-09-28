Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Sept 28.

Senior leaders at S'pore unis take pay cut amid Covid-19; affected students get financial help

The National Wages Council had recommended that employers adversely impacted by Covid-19 can consider reducing wages to cut costs and save jobs.

URA clamps down on reissue of options to purchase for private homes

The changes, aimed at curbing a practice believed to be inflating private home sales figures, will take effect immediately.

Former legal associate at law firm sentenced to 27 months' jail after misappropriating clients' monies

Zaminder Singh Gill pleaded guilty to five counts of criminal breach of trust as an attorney.

15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 6 imported and 2 in community

The two community cases are both work pass holders.

Johor assemblyman calls for reopening of Johor-Singapore land border

The large number of Malaysian workers in Singapore and Singaporeans crossing the border for tourism was critical for the state's economy, said the assemblyman.

World News Day: Coronavirus thrives and agonises in fast spreading infodemic

WHO had said that without appropriate trust and correct information, the virus will continue to thrive.

No rush of workers in CBD even as Covid-19 rules ease for more people to return to workplaces

For many people, returning to work in the CBD has been the case for several weeks or months now.

LTA buys 40 new trains for 2 oldest MRT lines in $337.8m contract

The first new trains of the latest contract will begin rolling on the tracks in 2024.

Man handcuffed, blindfolded 13-year-old girl in handicapped toilet before committing indecent acts

Alaric Lim Qixian, 20, claimed to be a photographer who took risque photos and offered to take such pictures of the victim.

Malaysia's King in stable health, no mention of Anwar's political play

The King was admitted to hospital a day before his scheduled audience with opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim to discuss his claim that he had majority support to form a new government.

