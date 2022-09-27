Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Sept 27.

S'pore population grows 3.4% to 5.64m, reversing 2 consecutive years of decline

The easing of pandemic safety measures and travel curbs led to the rise.

S'pore's population ageing rapidly: 18.4% of citizens are 65 years and older

By 2030, about one in four citizens will be aged 65 and above.

Japan gives former PM Shinzo Abe a final send-off

Tens of thousands of Japanese braved the heat and humidity outside the Nippon Budokan to lay flowers and pay their respects.

Grab sees slower growth while it pursues turning profitable in 2024

Chief executive officer Anthony Tan says Grab is firing on all cylinders to improve its profitability trajectory.

Vietnam braces for Typhoon Noru as Philippines cleans up in its wake

Vietnam urged people to evacuate as typhoon nears after causing deaths and floods in the Philippines.

Knife-wielding man in police stand-off in Clementi pleads guilty to criminal intimidation, assault

The recalcitrant offender had consumed diazepam and cough syrup before he went on a rampage.

Crypto fugitive Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, says he isn't hiding

He says he is "making zero effort to hide", adding that he goes on walks and to the malls. 

Crypto exchanges Coinhako, Luno expand services amid industry downturn

Coinhako launched a new service for institutional market, while Luno will add 2 new tokens for trading on its app.

Chess: World champion Magnus Carlsen alleges Hans Niemann has cheated more than he admits

The Norwegian added he no longer wanted to play against the American and any rivals who repeatedly cheated in the past.

Spend time in nature, soak up French and Melanesian culture in New Caledonia

Its untamed beauty stretches from the hidden beaches on the Isle of Pines to the rugged wilderness of Bourail.

