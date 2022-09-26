Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Sept 26.

S'pore factory output sees weakest growth in 11 months as electronics production falls

Total output grew 0.5 per cent last month after a revised 0.8 per cent expansion in July.

READ MORE HERE

Pound plunges to all-time low as UK economic plan spurs investor exodus

Against the Singapore dollar, the pound sank 2.89% to $1.5079 as at 11.55am and is down about 17% this year.

READ MORE HERE

$74m of Covid Recovery Grant given out since 2021, no plans to extend scheme after Dec

MSF said it will continue to monitor the economic situation in the coming months.

READ MORE HERE

$4.5m profit in 14 months: Soaring demand continues to push up prices of S'pore shophouses

The sector is poised for further gains following a new wave of demand from foreign investors, said analysts.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore talent: These five executives are flying the flag high overseas

The Straits Times speaks to five Singaporean top achievers to understand how they came to their positions.

READ MORE HERE

Interpol issues red notice for Terra co-founder Do Kwon

He faces charges in South Korea related to the $86 billion wipeout of cryptocurrencies he created.

READ MORE HERE

20 years' jail, caning for father who raped 11-year-old daughter

He was caught red-handed by his wife, but it took another four months before a police report was made.

READ MORE HERE

Table tennis: Feng Tianwei joins Sport Singapore and pursues overseas master's at the same time

She will work on the development of sport pathways for children and youths, particularly in table tennis.

READ MORE HERE

Last charcoal shop in Serangoon Road to shut after property is sold for $5.28m

For almost a century, charcoal seller Tan Hiap Hong has occupied a shophouse on Serangoon Road. It is now the last of its kind and soon to go after the shophouse was recently sold for $5.28 million.

The 1,314 sq ft two-storey pre-war shophouse was sold for $5.28 million, or $4,018 per sq ft, in August.

READ MORE HERE

Weekend Trip: 5 reasons to visit Kota Kinabalu

There is a laid-back charm to the small city that makes it a good gateway to the rest of Borneo, writes senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern.

READ MORE HERE

