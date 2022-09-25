Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Sept 25.
Strengthen multilateralism, Vivian Balakrishnan urges UN General Assembly
No one is safe until all are safe, he said citing shared challenges like the pandemic and climate change.
'A little bit hopeful': Vivian Balakrishnan on US-China ties
Next two to three months are vital to de-escalate the situation, with opportunities to meet at upcoming summits.
'Puzzling' plan to buy over HDB flat costs man $200k
The costly and curious tale of woe began after his plan to buy out his former wife's share of their HDB flat started unravelling.
Super typhoon Noru headed for Philippines with 'explosive intensification'
It will continue intensifying and may make landfall on Sunday evening with 185kmh to 205kmh of sustained winds.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to attend Shinzo Abe's funeral on Tuesday
US Vice-President Kamala Harris, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among those slated to attend event.
Damage to expressway guard rails raise concerns over possible accident hot spots
Areas of concern include the slip road from KJE to BKE towards the city and the slip road from the PIE to Eng Neo Avenue.
Cohesive society? Good! But to do what?
If 'social cohesion' is the key to a country's future success, we need to define what the term means, says editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.
41 S'poreans, PRs nabbed for suspected drug abuse overseas
Most of these drug abusers who do not face other concurrent criminal charges are channelled towards rehabilitation.
With Rafa by his side, Roger gets his picture perfect farewell
Local actor Duan Weiming discharged from hospital after leg amputation
The 61-year-old is relieved to finally return home, where he uses a wheelchair and crutches.
