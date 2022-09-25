Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 25

Updated
Published
37 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Sept 25.

Strengthen multilateralism, Vivian Balakrishnan urges UN General Assembly

No one is safe until all are safe, he said citing shared challenges like the pandemic and climate change.

READ MORE HERE

'A little bit hopeful': Vivian Balakrishnan on US-China ties

Next two to three months are vital to de-escalate the situation, with opportunities to meet at upcoming summits.

READ MORE HERE

'Puzzling' plan to buy over HDB flat costs man $200k

The costly and curious tale of woe began after his plan to buy out his former wife's share of their HDB flat started unravelling.

READ MORE HERE

Super typhoon Noru headed for Philippines with 'explosive intensification'

It will continue intensifying and may make landfall on Sunday evening with 185kmh to 205kmh of sustained winds.

READ MORE HERE

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to attend Shinzo Abe's funeral on Tuesday

US Vice-President Kamala Harris, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among those slated to attend event.

READ MORE HERE

Damage to expressway guard rails raise concerns over possible accident hot spots

Areas of concern include the slip road from KJE to BKE towards the city and the slip road from the PIE to Eng Neo Avenue.

READ MORE HERE

Cohesive society? Good! But to do what?

If 'social cohesion' is the key to a country's future success, we need to define what the term means, says editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang.

READ MORE HERE

41 S'poreans, PRs nabbed for suspected drug abuse overseas

Most of these drug abusers who do not face other concurrent criminal charges are channelled towards rehabilitation.

READ MORE HERE

With Rafa by his side, Roger gets his picture perfect farewell

Federer, 41, played his last competitive match partnering his old rival and friend.

READ MORE HERE

Local actor Duan Weiming discharged from hospital after leg amputation

The 61-year-old is relieved to finally return home, where he uses a wheelchair and crutches.

READ MORE HERE

