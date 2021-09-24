Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 24, 2021

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 24.
Dine in, social group sizes cut to 2 from Sept 27
These measures will last a month and will be lifted on Oct 25, with measures being reviewed in two weeks.
Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for those aged 50 to 59 from Oct 4
They will join those aged 60 and above who started their booster regime from Sept 15.
Work from home to be default for a month from Sept 27, seniors urged to stay home
Those who are unable to work from home are strongly encouraged to self-test weekly.
HBL for primary schools until Oct 7; tuition to move online
Pre-schools will stay open but parents are encouraged to keep their kids at home.
All you need to know about the tightened Covid-19 rules from Sept 27
From Oct 1, MOH will publish a map of areas recently frequented by a larger number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on its website.
SAF roped in as S'pore beefs up home recovery programme
The SAF will be helping to clear the backlog of requests amid complaints from those on home recovery.
Driver in fatal Lucky Plaza crash sentenced to 2 years and 6 months' jail
Chong Kim Hoe has also been disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 10 years.
Covid-19 self-test kits: ST checks out 5 to see which is the easiest to use
Which ART kits are available in Singapore? How do they differ from one another? Find out.
Scheme to spur hiring of Singaporeans extended to March 2022
The scheme has supported the hiring of nearly 400,000 locals by 58,000 firms as at May.
An eye-opening moment: Kai Kai and Jia Jia's panda cub opens eyes for the first time
At 40 days old, the panda cub continues to grow and now weighs 1,870g.