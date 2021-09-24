Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 24, 2021

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 24.

Dine in, social group sizes cut to 2 from Sept 27

These measures will last a month and will be lifted on Oct 25, with measures being reviewed in two weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for those aged 50 to 59 from Oct 4

They will join those aged 60 and above who started their booster regime from Sept 15.

READ MORE HERE

Work from home to be default for a month from Sept 27, seniors urged to stay home

Those who are unable to work from home are strongly encouraged to self-test weekly.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

HBL for primary schools until Oct 7; tuition to move online

Pre-schools will stay open but parents are encouraged to keep their kids at home.

READ MORE HERE

All you need to know about the tightened Covid-19 rules from Sept 27

From Oct 1, MOH will publish a map of areas recently frequented by a larger number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on its website.

READ MORE HERE

SAF roped in as S'pore beefs up home recovery programme

The SAF will be helping to clear the backlog of requests amid complaints from those on home recovery.

READ MORE HERE

Driver in fatal Lucky Plaza crash sentenced to 2 years and 6 months' jail

Chong Kim Hoe has also been disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 10 years.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 self-test kits: ST checks out 5 to see which is the easiest to use

Which ART kits are available in Singapore? How do they differ from one another? Find out.

READ MORE HERE

Scheme to spur hiring of Singaporeans extended to March 2022

The scheme has supported the hiring of nearly 400,000 locals by 58,000 firms as at May.

READ MORE HERE

An eye-opening moment: Kai Kai and Jia Jia's panda cub opens eyes for the first time

At 40 days old, the panda cub continues to grow and now weighs 1,870g.

READ MORE HERE