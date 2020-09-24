Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 24.

Singapore's total population falls to 5.69 million as Covid-19 pandemic hits non-resident numbers

Total population dipped by 0.3 per cent - the first time it has gone into negative territory in the last 10 years.

READ MORE HERE

6 SAF servicemen fined over NSF Dave Lee's heatstroke death: Mindef

The six servicemen - two regulars and four operationally-ready national servicemen - were fined between $1,800 and $4,500.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Do I have to go back to office if my boss asks me to even if my job can be done from home?

Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Here are some answers to questions you may have about the new Covid-19 guidelines for the workplace.

READ MORE HERE

15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 imported and none in the community

The five imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Indian worker found dead at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital was worried after getting Covid-19 infection: Coroner's inquiry

Mr Alagu Periyakarrupan was on track to be moved to a community facility, said a doctor from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's King has 3 options after Anwar's power play

The monarch plans to hold an audience with Datuk Seri Anwar soon to give him the opportunity to prove his assertion.

READ MORE HERE

Jack Ma dethroned as China's richest, with 'Lone Wolf' Zhong Shanshan moving up

A bottled-water and vaccine tycoon has become China's wealthiest person in a day also marked by massive losses among the world's tech elite.

READ MORE HERE

Trump refuses to promise transfer of power if he loses US vote

"Well, we're going to have to see what happens," Mr Trump responded when asked whether he is committed to the most basic tenet of democratic rule in the US.

READ MORE HERE

DBS PayLah and Standard Chartered customers can now transfer funds using Google Pay

The two banks are the latest to offer this payment option after OCBC introduced it in April.

READ MORE HERE

Increased cinema capacity will ease sold-out woes for popular films: Operators

Blockbusters such as Vanguard starring Jackie Chan and the James Bond spy thriller No Time To Die will be able to sell more tickets.

READ MORE HERE