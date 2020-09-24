Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 24.
Singapore's total population falls to 5.69 million as Covid-19 pandemic hits non-resident numbers
Total population dipped by 0.3 per cent - the first time it has gone into negative territory in the last 10 years.
6 SAF servicemen fined over NSF Dave Lee's heatstroke death: Mindef
The six servicemen - two regulars and four operationally-ready national servicemen - were fined between $1,800 and $4,500.
askST: Do I have to go back to office if my boss asks me to even if my job can be done from home?
Here are some answers to questions you may have about the new Covid-19 guidelines for the workplace.
15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 imported and none in the community
The five imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.
Indian worker found dead at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital was worried after getting Covid-19 infection: Coroner's inquiry
Mr Alagu Periyakarrupan was on track to be moved to a community facility, said a doctor from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
Malaysia's King has 3 options after Anwar's power play
The monarch plans to hold an audience with Datuk Seri Anwar soon to give him the opportunity to prove his assertion.
Jack Ma dethroned as China's richest, with 'Lone Wolf' Zhong Shanshan moving up
A bottled-water and vaccine tycoon has become China's wealthiest person in a day also marked by massive losses among the world's tech elite.
Trump refuses to promise transfer of power if he loses US vote
"Well, we're going to have to see what happens," Mr Trump responded when asked whether he is committed to the most basic tenet of democratic rule in the US.
DBS PayLah and Standard Chartered customers can now transfer funds using Google Pay
The two banks are the latest to offer this payment option after OCBC introduced it in April.
Increased cinema capacity will ease sold-out woes for popular films: Operators
Blockbusters such as Vanguard starring Jackie Chan and the James Bond spy thriller No Time To Die will be able to sell more tickets.