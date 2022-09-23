Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 23

Updated
Published
1 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 23.

S'pore core inflation near 14-year high of 5.1% in August on more costly food, services

Core inflation is up from 4.8 per cent in July. This marks its highest level since November 2008.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong scraps Covid-19 hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals

The current three days of hotel quarantine would be reduced to zero, but followed by three days of self-monitoring.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Planning a trip to Japan, Taiwan: Do I need a booster jab to visit? Is a Covid-19 test required?

What are the main changes you need to be aware of?

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's ex-DPM Zahid acquitted of bribery charges, could spur Umno's push for early election

Zahid was facing 33 counts of allegedly receiving $13.56 million linked to a visa scheme.

READ MORE HERE

UOB and DBS ceasing fixed-rate home loans for now, interest rates under review

The banks continue to offer floating rate packages.

READ MORE HERE

Man who killed his mother, grandmother after taking drug to be confined indefinitely

He was found to be of unsound mind when he killed the two women.

READ MORE HERE

Russia begins annexation votes in four Ukrainian regions

The referendums will end on Tuesday, with results expected soon afterwards.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore collector’s 600 Barbie dolls on show for first time at Ion Orchard

The House of Dreams exhibition showcases 600 Barbie dolls. They all belong to one man, Barbie enthusiast, Jian Yang. Here, he demonstrates how to make a doll dress out of newspaper.

Mr Jian Yang curated the showcase from his collection of more than 12,000 dolls, into themes spanning couture to pop culture.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Design Week: Local design brands redefining the modern Singaporean home

From therapeutic bean bags to textured wallpapers, participants at this year's Find Design Asia fair are looking to redefine the modern Singaporean home.

READ MORE HERE

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin to meet Singapore fans in November

The 30-year-old actress is embarking on an Asian tour, starting with Manila on Oct 23.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top