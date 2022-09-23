Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 23.
S'pore core inflation near 14-year high of 5.1% in August on more costly food, services
Core inflation is up from 4.8 per cent in July. This marks its highest level since November 2008.
Hong Kong scraps Covid-19 hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals
The current three days of hotel quarantine would be reduced to zero, but followed by three days of self-monitoring.
Planning a trip to Japan, Taiwan: Do I need a booster jab to visit? Is a Covid-19 test required?
Malaysia's ex-DPM Zahid acquitted of bribery charges, could spur Umno's push for early election
Zahid was facing 33 counts of allegedly receiving $13.56 million linked to a visa scheme.
UOB and DBS ceasing fixed-rate home loans for now, interest rates under review
Man who killed his mother, grandmother after taking drug to be confined indefinitely
Russia begins annexation votes in four Ukrainian regions
Singapore collector’s 600 Barbie dolls on show for first time at Ion Orchard
Mr Jian Yang curated the showcase from his collection of more than 12,000 dolls, into themes spanning couture to pop culture.
Singapore Design Week: Local design brands redefining the modern Singaporean home
From therapeutic bean bags to textured wallpapers, participants at this year's Find Design Asia fair are looking to redefine the modern Singaporean home.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin to meet Singapore fans in November
The 30-year-old actress is embarking on an Asian tour, starting with Manila on Oct 23.