Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 23.
Panasonic retrenches 700 in S'pore, to shut some manufacturing operations but R&D to remain here
The layoffs represent about one-third of its workforce here where the firm's Asia Pacific headquarters are located.
Explosion at Tuas incineration plant leaves 1 person dead and 2 others injured
An employee said two seriously injured workers were taken to hospital with their bodies blackened and clothes torn.
What does home recovery mean for Covid-19 patients in Singapore?
Home recovery is now default mode for care of Covid-19 cases to ease the strain on hospitals and community care facilities.
10 suspected cases of blood clot in brain among those who received mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in S'pore
None was fatal; HSA is monitoring such occurrences and reviewing the cases with local experts.
Marathoner Soh Rui Yong ordered to pay $180,000 to Ashley Liew over defamatory statements
Following the verdict, Liew said that "it is my prayer that we can all heal, for the betterment of sport in Singapore" but Soh has vowed to lodge an appeal.
Singapore core inflation rises to over 2-year high in August amid higher food prices
Overall inflation eased slightly to 2.4 per cent, from 2.5 per cent in July, after a smaller increase in car prices.
Task force calls for stronger protection for victims of family violence, beefing up rehabilitation for offenders
The proposals include letting third parties apply for personal protection orders for those experiencing violence.
Life sentence for retiree who killed ex-wife at ITE: 4 other cases of murder and death in families
Anxiety, depression and troubles within the family can be fatal as recent court cases have shown.
First Covid-19 stepped-up community facility in Tampines starts receiving patients
The facility has 250 beds for those who are generally well but have underlying health conditions that require close monitoring.
Flats the size of two king-size beds are being built in Hong Kong
As property prices remain out of reach, these so-called nano apartments continue to attract buyers with tight budgets.