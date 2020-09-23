Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 23.

More people to be allowed back to workplaces from Sept 28 as S'pore's Covid-19 community cases remain low

Employers must ensure that staff returning to office continue to work from home for at least half their working time, and no more than half of such employees are at the workplace at any point in time.

S'pore cinema halls to allow up to 150 patrons from Oct 1

From Oct 1, large cinema halls with more than 300 seats will be allowed to admit up to 150 patrons in three zones of 50 patrons each.

Legal cut-off age for children in S'pore to wear masks to be raised to 6 years and above

This comes after the WHO and Unicef recently indicated that children below the age of six years may not have the coordination necessary for the proper use of masks.

Up to 100 people allowed at weddings, religious worship services from Oct 3

Participants in a wedding can be split into multiple zones of up to 50 people each, or split by staggered timings, with up to 50 people in each slot.

Malaysia's Anwar says he has 'formidable' majority of MPs to form new government

But he did not reveal how many MPs are now on his side.

Travellers entering Singapore from India told to produce Covid-19 test results from recognised labs

The labs must be internationally accredited or endorsed by the Indian government, said the Ministry of Health.

Sentosa to require visitors to make online booking for entry to beaches during peak periods from Oct 17

Guests may pre-book their entry up to seven days before their intended beach visits.

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 4 imported and 1 in the community

The four imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices. The community case is a work pass holder.

Maid abuser's jail term raised to 14 months by apex court

Suzanna Bong Sim Swan was found guilty of one charge of causing hurt for hitting the maid's left cheek with a glass bottle containing medicated oil.

Singapore core inflation stays negative but eases slightly in August

Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private road transport costs, came in at minus 0.3 per cent in August.

