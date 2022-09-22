Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 22.
What the US Fed's latest big rate hike means for Singapore
The hike - the highest in 14 years - will mean loans will become even more expensive.
Asia stocks slump on global slowdown fears after Fed signals more rate hikes ahead
The US central bank signalled even more aggressive rate hikes ahead than investors had expected.
Taiwan eyes mid-October end to Covid-19 quarantine on road to reopening
Those who test positive, however, would still need to quarantine at home or in designated hotels.
Man who stabbed roommate in Bedok flat gets life imprisonment for murder
Naing Lin, 51, was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was convicted of murder for fatally stabbing his compatriot in their flat on April 2, 2021.
Malaysia Chiak! at Northpoint City closed for 2 weeks due to infestation
The licensee was fined a total of $800 for 2 counts of failing to keep its premises free of infestation.
Scam victim told to fake hostage situation, smear ketchup on himself to scare mum
Bogus "China police" told him that his mother was involved in money laundering and to stage a hostage situation to get her to confess.
New rapid blood test kit can determine if person has immunity against Covid-19, variants
Malaysia ex-PM Muhyiddin's Bersatu party struggles for relevance ahead of election
Bersatu is running thin on allies and causes with polls now expected to take place within months, if not weeks.
Tennis: Federer one of the greatest athletes of any sport, says Djokovic
The 41-year-old Swiss great Roger Federer will play competitively for the last time at this week's Laver Cup.