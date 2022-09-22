Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 22

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 22.

What the US Fed's latest big rate hike means for Singapore

The hike - the highest in 14 years - will mean loans will become even more expensive.

READ MORE HERE

Asia stocks slump on global slowdown fears after Fed signals more rate hikes ahead

The US central bank signalled even more aggressive rate hikes ahead than investors had expected.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan eyes mid-October end to Covid-19 quarantine on road to reopening

Those who test positive, however, would still need to quarantine at home or in designated hotels.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Man who stabbed roommate in Bedok flat gets life imprisonment for murder

Naing Lin, 51, was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was convicted of murder for fatally stabbing his compatriot in their flat on April 2, 2021.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia Chiak! at Northpoint City closed for 2 weeks due to infestation

The licensee was fined a total of $800 for 2 counts of failing to keep its premises free of infestation.

READ MORE HERE

Scam victim told to fake hostage situation, smear ketchup on himself to scare mum

Bogus "China police" told him that his mother was involved in money laundering and to stage a hostage situation to get her to confess.

READ MORE HERE

New rapid blood test kit can determine if person has immunity against Covid-19, variants

The test takes just 10 minutes to show results.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia ex-PM Muhyiddin's Bersatu party struggles for relevance ahead of election

Bersatu is running thin on allies and causes with polls now expected to take place within months, if not weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Federer one of the greatest athletes of any sport, says Djokovic

The 41-year-old Swiss great Roger Federer will play competitively for the last time at this week's Laver Cup.

READ MORE HERE

Clean beauty: Check the ingredients in your skincare products

More and more Singaporeans are turning to clean beauty for skin health.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top