Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 22.
S'pore doing its best to scale up Covid-19 operations, make sure all patients well cared for: PM Lee
He said some people had written to him to express their frustrations with the current situation.
High traffic increased infection risk at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 market: Study
Many of those who live in the area are elderly or have jobs that do not allow them to work from home.
ITE murder: Retiree who stabbed ex-wife sentenced to life imprisonment
He was convicted of a reduced murder charge last week, after he indicated that he would not be contesting the charge.
China's Evergrande says deal reached to avoid default on key bond
The firm's property unit said it would make the coupon payment on its Shenzhen-traded 5.8 per cent September 2025 bond.
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne
The quake's epicentre was near the rural town of Mansfield, about 200km north-east of the city.
Advance.AI parent, Endowus, Homage lead LinkedIn's list of top S'pore start-ups
The list was compiled based on several metrics such as employment growth and attraction of top talent.
360 new allotment gardens to open in eight parks in Singapore
They are in Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Pasir Ris, Sengkang Riverside, Yishun, Jurong Central, Kallang Riverside and Tiong Bahru.
Fee for passport, identity card collection at SingPost outlets will be waived from Oct 1
The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said that it will bear the cost to provide the convenience.
Food waste to be collected from HDB residents in year-long trial
Households will be given containers for food waste and these can be deposited in smart lockers.
Combat sports: Singapore's first WWE wrestler Sean Tan wins on debut
The 25-year-old beat Trey Baxter in less than a minute with an inside cradle move on WWE NXT.