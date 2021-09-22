Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 22.

S'pore doing its best to scale up Covid-19 operations, make sure all patients well cared for: PM Lee

He said some people had written to him to express their frustrations with the current situation.

READ MORE HERE

High traffic increased infection risk at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 market: Study

Many of those who live in the area are elderly or have jobs that do not allow them to work from home.

READ MORE HERE

ITE murder: Retiree who stabbed ex-wife sentenced to life imprisonment

He was convicted of a reduced murder charge last week, after he indicated that he would not be contesting the charge.

READ MORE HERE

China's Evergrande says deal reached to avoid default on key bond

The firm's property unit said it would make the coupon payment on its Shenzhen-traded 5.8 per cent September 2025 bond.

READ MORE HERE

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne

The quake's epicentre was near the rural town of Mansfield, about 200km north-east of the city.

READ MORE HERE

Advance.AI parent, Endowus, Homage lead LinkedIn's list of top S'pore start-ups

The list was compiled based on several metrics such as employment growth and attraction of top talent.

READ MORE HERE

360 new allotment gardens to open in eight parks in Singapore

They are in Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Pasir Ris, Sengkang Riverside, Yishun, Jurong Central, Kallang Riverside and Tiong Bahru.

READ MORE HERE

Fee for passport, identity card collection at SingPost outlets will be waived from Oct 1

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said that it will bear the cost to provide the convenience.

READ MORE HERE

Food waste to be collected from HDB residents in year-long trial

Households will be given containers for food waste and these can be deposited in smart lockers.

READ MORE HERE

Combat sports: Singapore's first WWE wrestler Sean Tan wins on debut

The 25-year-old beat Trey Baxter in less than a minute with an inside cradle move on WWE NXT.

READ MORE HERE