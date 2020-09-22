Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Sept 22.

Covid-19 Support Grant extended to end December, but with revised eligibility criteria: MSF



From Oct 1, those applying for the grant should not own more than one property. Unemployed applicants must also demonstrate job search or training efforts to qualify for the help.

3 F&B outlets ordered to close for 10 days, 4 others fined $1,000 each for flouting safe management measures

Several outlets were found to have groups of more than five customers seated together or intermingling between tables.

Tesla posts new job ads, signalling entry to Singapore

The electric-vehicle maker is looking for senior developers in Singapore but did not disclose in the LinkedIn post how many people are sought.

21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 1 imported and none in the community

The new cases take Singapore's total to 57,627.

No need to ban imports from companies whose frozen food products have been contaminated by Covid-19: Experts

This is because the risk of transmission from a food source is very low, compared with the usual routes of infection.

2 Britons fined for breaching circuit breaker measures in Robertson Quay

The pair had met at a Robertson Quay restaurant in May for "chatting and drinks".

Man who was restrained by members of the public for trying to snap upskirt pictures died of 'natural disease process': State Coroner

It is preferred and safer for the police to handle such matters, the state coroner added.

Sun halo spotted over eastern Singapore

The sun halo was spotted at locations such as Tampines, Simei and Ubi at around 12.05pm.

Netflix, SingPost, StarHub phishing scams spike as more rely on digital services amid Covid-19

There were 238 non-banking-related phishing scams reported between January and June, a huge jump from the seven reported in the same period last year.

Alien Huang's death: JJ Lin, Andie Chen and Lee Teng attend wake

Other celebrities who attended the wake included Richie Jen, Mickey Huang and Jam Hsiao.

