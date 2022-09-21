Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 21

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 21.

Cheaper GP visits under Healthier SG 'one resident, one doctor' scheme to be launched in 2023

Under the programme, residents will develop a relationship with a primary care doctor who will holistically manage their health.

READ MORE HERE

askST: How will being paired with a GP under the Healthier SG programme benefit me?

Residents will get one health plan and be seen by one GP under the Healthier SG scheme. Here is what they can expect.

READ MORE HERE

Putin calls up reservists in Ukraine war, warns West over nuclear blackmail

The partial mobilisation will see 300,000 reserves called up, Russia's defence minister said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

COE for car categories down in latest tender; motorcycle prices hit new high of $11,589

Commercial vehicle COE prices also went up.

READ MORE HERE

Cross Island Line set to transform existing, new estates such as Jurong, Turf City into vibrant hubs

When it is ready in 2032, it will also serve three tertiary institutions that currently do not have rail access, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: How Singapore builds its dementia-friendly neighbourhoods

Meet the people who are banding together to build dementia-friendly facilities and support systems in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's ex-PM Najib hospitalised, will return to jail once discharged

He is at Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital for further treatment and monitoring of his health.

READ MORE HERE

12 years' jail for man who fatally stabbed ex-girlfriend in Jurong East

He repeatedly stabbed her in the chest and abdomen and did not stop even after a passer-by riding a PMD rammed him.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore remains committed to UN's open, inclusive and rules-based ideals: PM Lee

The complex challenges that the world faces today are why institutions like the United Nations are more important than ever, said PM Lee.

READ MORE HERE

Gear up to party like it is 2019 again with the biggest F1 concerts in town

More than 40 music acts will be performing across stages all over the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top