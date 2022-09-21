Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 21.
Cheaper GP visits under Healthier SG 'one resident, one doctor' scheme to be launched in 2023
Under the programme, residents will develop a relationship with a primary care doctor who will holistically manage their health.
askST: How will being paired with a GP under the Healthier SG programme benefit me?
Residents will get one health plan and be seen by one GP under the Healthier SG scheme. Here is what they can expect.
Putin calls up reservists in Ukraine war, warns West over nuclear blackmail
The partial mobilisation will see 300,000 reserves called up, Russia's defence minister said.
COE for car categories down in latest tender; motorcycle prices hit new high of $11,589
Cross Island Line set to transform existing, new estates such as Jurong, Turf City into vibrant hubs
When it is ready in 2032, it will also serve three tertiary institutions that currently do not have rail access, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.
Interactive: How Singapore builds its dementia-friendly neighbourhoods
Meet the people who are banding together to build dementia-friendly facilities and support systems in Singapore.
Malaysia's ex-PM Najib hospitalised, will return to jail once discharged
He is at Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital for further treatment and monitoring of his health.
12 years' jail for man who fatally stabbed ex-girlfriend in Jurong East
He repeatedly stabbed her in the chest and abdomen and did not stop even after a passer-by riding a PMD rammed him.
S'pore remains committed to UN's open, inclusive and rules-based ideals: PM Lee
The complex challenges that the world faces today are why institutions like the United Nations are more important than ever, said PM Lee.
Gear up to party like it is 2019 again with the biggest F1 concerts in town
More than 40 music acts will be performing across stages all over the Marina Bay Street Circuit.