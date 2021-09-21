Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Sept 21.

GP clinics in S'pore see surge in patients as daily Covid-19 cases climb

MOH had earlier urged patients with mild ARI symptoms to avoid seeking treatment at hospitals and instead go to Swab and Send Home clinics.

$900m in JSS payouts to support wages of more than 570,000 workers from Sept 30

With this payout, more than $27.6 billion in JSS support would have been disbursed since the introduction of the scheme.

MAS to raise $2.6 billion in first-ever sale of Singa bonds to finance infrastructure

This will be the first SGS bond to be issued under the Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Act passed by the Parliament in May.

Concern, frustration as Covid-19 clusters disrupt life around Toa Payoh

The usually busy hawker centre along Toa Payoh Lorong 8 was mostly empty when The Straits Times visited.

More Covid-19 booster shot invites to be sent out, seniors can take dose at any polyclinic

Seniors who completed their vaccination regimen around March will be the first in line for the third dose.

Yale-NUS students get $70,000 subsidy a year, 3 times that given to those taking arts or science degree

The costs of educating students at Singapore's first liberal arts college has come under scrutiny.

35 people to be charged in court after police raid unlicensed KTV

They were among 44 people who were there on New Year's Day.

Chinese city Harbin orders spas, mahjong salons to shut after Covid-19 case confirmed

China on Tuesday reported 72 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for Sept 20, up from 49 a day earlier.

Asia markets, yuan fight to stabilise as Evergrande's likely default looms large

Investors fear a messy collapse or liquidation at Evergrande could ripple through China’s property sector.

Football: How legends like the Camel, Char Kway Teow Man, Quicksilver Quah blazed a trail for Lions

Mohamed Noh Hussein, who died on Monday, was also part of Singapore football's golden generation in the 1970s.

