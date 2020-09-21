Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Sept 21.
Boon Tat Street death: Man jailed 8½ years for killing son-in-law
Tan Nam Seng, 72, had pleaded guilty last month to a reduced charge of culpable homicide for stabbing Mr Spencer Tuppani in July 2017.
5,400 jobs available in food services and food manufacturing sector; 2 in 5 for PMETs
Also available are about 540 company-hosted traineeships and attachments, as well as 740 other training opportunities.
New Covid-19 swab test robot offers safe, more comfortable procedure for patients
The robot allows patients to fully control the swab process so they are more comfortable.
Malaysia's Covid-19 reproduction number highest in South-east Asian region on Sept 15, according to UK model
Malaysia's Covid-19 reproduction number on Sept 15 was at 1.57, followed by Singapore at 1.15.
S'porean student and 3 others win international design competition with 'pandemic-proof' bus
Features include a sliding door spanning the full length of the bus and a rotating handrail that is sterilised by a UV strip.
31 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore
Nine of the new cases were imported and there were none in the community.
Unveiling: Malaysian activist Maryam Lee fights for hijab freedom
Ms Maryam Lee faced harassment after she decided to stop wearing a hijab in her mid-20s.
NUS student allegedly assaulted woman in campus housing unit
Korean Kim Dohyung, 22, is said to have hit the woman on her right outer arm, right forearm and left thigh, causing bruises.
S'pore residents begin collecting 2 free reusable masks each from Temasek
Temasek chief executive Ho Ching urged people to collect their masks after the first three days to avoid crowds.
Emmy Awards: Schitt's Creek wins big; Zendaya is youngest best dramatic actress
HBO received a boost to the top thanks in part to the shock win by Zendaya in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category - an honour now trending on social media.