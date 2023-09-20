Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 20, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Losses of over $17.1m prevented after more than 800 scams disrupted by police and banks
Car COE premiums hit new highs, Open category rises to $144,640
The COE premium for larger and more powerful cars and EVs also set a record for the fourth consecutive tender.
Ex-New Silkroutes Group CEO Goh Jin Hian, three others charged with market manipulation
Singapore’s Raffles Hotel and Capella make inaugural World’s 50 Best Hotels list
MOE moves to prepare students for fast-changing world through tech, updating learning spaces
askST: Do I still need a Covid-19 booster jab now that the pandemic is over?
Immunity from previous vaccines would have waned, so having vaccine updates are likely going to be a regular affair, says an infectious diseases specialist.
Sports Hub Library to close on Nov 12
The space will be used for community activities and major sporting, entertainment and lifestyle events instead.
Ex-judge of Singapore Idol Ken Lim handed 1 more sexual offence charge; 5 alleged victims so far
MMA fighter Angela Lee opens up about struggle with mental health
She has launched a non-profit charity which will be dedicated to inspiring hope and building a community for those struggling with mental health.
$3,950 earrings that are practically free: How ‘girl math’ is used to justify spending
The term girl math was popularised by a New Zealand radio show over a dress purchase.