Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 20

Cross Island Line phase 2 to have 6 stations, from Turf City to Jurong Lake District

The other stations on the 15km stretch are King Albert Park, Maju, Clementi and West Coast.

Condo parking spaces, 2 industrial units to make way for Cross Island Line phase 2

Residents of Casa Esperanza condominium in Bukit Timah Road will lose 18 car parking spaces by 2024. 

Canned and bottled drinks to come with a deposit of 10 to 20 cents by mid-2024

This extra cost can be redeemed if consumers return their empty bottles and cans for recycling at any of the beverage container return points islandwide.

Police reports made against luxury bag reseller for undelivered goods, woman arrested

One woman allegedly paid $29,900 to WestCloset for a Hermes Birkin bag listed on Instagram, but never received it.

Malaysian authorities probing S'pore hiker who earlier went missing at forest reserve

Mr Jason Ren Jie was hiking with his Malaysian friend before he went missing last Saturday morning.

Four feared dead after Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan

By Tuesday morning, it was downgraded to an extratropical cyclone as it headed out to sea.

‘Buy now, pay later’ growing more popular with consumers

The option is mostly used for purchases related to fashion, health and beauty, electronics and home and living.

Mum with schizophrenia who killed daughter acquitted

She stabbed her elder daughter 76 times after hearing voices telling her the eight-year-old was an evil spirit.

Crucial to verify age to make social media safer for children

Age-based safety settings and filters need to be applied to the right accounts, says tech editor Irene Tham.

Stage 4 lung cancer patient climbs Mount Kinabalu

Mr Elden Yee "wanted to dispel the notion that having cancer means giving up on life".

