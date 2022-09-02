Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 2

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 2. 

BCA issues stop-work order on Clementi BTO site after landslide injures 1

A section of the nearby park connector was closed after soil spilt into the nearby Ulu Pandan Canal.

READ MORE HERE

Travel firms see surge in inquiries for Japan after restrictions are eased

From Sept 7, Japan will allow the entry of unescorted visitors on package tours although visas are still needed.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore hotels charge highest average room rate in 10 years as visitors return

Visitor arrivals surged to 726,601 in July, from 543,733 in June.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Luxury goods scam: Duo accused of helping couple flee maintain they intend to plead guilty

One of the men may be handed one more charge in the future - that of harbouring an offender.

READ MORE HERE

Giant pandas Jia Jia and Kai Kai to extend their stay in Singapore till 2027

The pandas, who are celebrating their birthdays this month, arrived in Singapore in 2012.

READ MORE HERE

New trials to make it easier for electric motorcycle users to swop their batteries

This is part of the nation's push to make land transport and other sectors environmentally friendly.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia woos wealthy foreign businessmen with new visa scheme

It is expected to attract at least 1,000 people in the first year, adding RM200m (S$62m) to national coffers.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa set for return to Sri Lanka

Unnamed sources said he is expected to stay in a house provided by the government in Colombo.

READ MORE HERE

HSBC starts to lay off AXA Singapore staff; over 20 given notice on Thursday

ST understands affected employees are from various departments including telemarketing, legal, underwriting.

READ MORE HERE

'S'poreans will decide my fate': Cathay busker Jeff Ng breaks his silence after backlash

He says he is committed to changing and becoming a better person and musician that people will like.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top