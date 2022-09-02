Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 2.
BCA issues stop-work order on Clementi BTO site after landslide injures 1
A section of the nearby park connector was closed after soil spilt into the nearby Ulu Pandan Canal.
Travel firms see surge in inquiries for Japan after restrictions are eased
From Sept 7, Japan will allow the entry of unescorted visitors on package tours although visas are still needed.
S'pore hotels charge highest average room rate in 10 years as visitors return
Luxury goods scam: Duo accused of helping couple flee maintain they intend to plead guilty
One of the men may be handed one more charge in the future - that of harbouring an offender.
Giant pandas Jia Jia and Kai Kai to extend their stay in Singapore till 2027
The pandas, who are celebrating their birthdays this month, arrived in Singapore in 2012.
New trials to make it easier for electric motorcycle users to swop their batteries
This is part of the nation's push to make land transport and other sectors environmentally friendly.
Malaysia woos wealthy foreign businessmen with new visa scheme
It is expected to attract at least 1,000 people in the first year, adding RM200m (S$62m) to national coffers.
Ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa set for return to Sri Lanka
Unnamed sources said he is expected to stay in a house provided by the government in Colombo.
HSBC starts to lay off AXA Singapore staff; over 20 given notice on Thursday
ST understands affected employees are from various departments including telemarketing, legal, underwriting.
'S'poreans will decide my fate': Cathay busker Jeff Ng breaks his silence after backlash
He says he is committed to changing and becoming a better person and musician that people will like.