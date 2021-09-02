Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 2.

Weekly rostered testing for public bus drivers part of tightened measures to curb Covid-19 spread

Stricter rules for shared spaces at interchanges as well; canteens are no longer open to the public to dine-in.

Paralympics: Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu retains S2 50m backstroke title for second gold in Tokyo

The defending champion touched the wall in 1min 2.04sec at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

New task force to help S'pore workers get jobs in 10 key sectors

These include infocommunications technology and media, financial services and professional services such as accountancy.

Plans are in place to ease restrictions on migrant workers: Tan See Leng

The dormitories will also undergo a major revamp to improve the living conditions of workers, said the manpower minister.

735 travellers from Germany, 20 from Brunei tap Singapore's vaccinated travel lane scheme

They applied to travel to Singapore between Sept 8 and Oct 7.

187 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 113 unlinked, 4 imported cases

Among the cases are three seniors aged above 70 who are partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

NUS climbs to 21st place and NTU moves to 46th spot in latest global rankings

NUS climbed four places to become the world's 21st top university - its highest position - in the latest Times Higher Education rankings.

Tax collection down by 7.3% last FY; $28.2 billion in grants given out by Iras

Total tax collection fell due to dampened business activities amidst the pandemic in Singapore, Iras said.

Post-vaccine infections less likely to lead to long Covid-19: Study

Although many people with Covid-19 recover within a few weeks, some experience long-term symptoms, which can be debilitating.

Joseph Schooling's former spokesman charged with 21 counts of cheating

Mohamed Hafidz Ja'afar allegedly duped others into paying for fake football match and concert tickets, investments and sports apparel.

