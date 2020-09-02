Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 2.

S'pore has done well in fighting Covid-19, though Govt would have done some things differently with hindsight: PM Lee

With hindsight, the authorities would have acted more quickly to control the rapid spread of Covid-19 in migrant worker dorms, said PM Lee in Parliament.

Govt always on the side of citizens on jobs, but S'pore cannot send signal it is no longer welcoming: PM Lee

When the Government works to attract companies into Singapore and to create jobs, its ultimate aim is always to improve the lives of Singaporeans, said PM Lee.

S'pore will need to strengthen social support amid greater economic uncertainty: PM Lee

"We need to do more, and we are ready to do more. The question is: What more will we need to do?" said PM Lee on the third day of the debate on the President's Address in Parliament.

Recap: PM Lee's speech in Parliament on S'pore's response to Covid-19

Here's a look at the highlights from PM Lee's speech in Parliament on Wednesday on Singapore’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and how the Republic will be preparing for life beyond the outbreak.

49 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

The new cases included three community cases, comprising one Singaporean and two work pass holders, and three imported ones.

Bedok double murder: Killer maid told Indonesian cops she was unhappy working for her victims

An Indonesian maid who killed an elderly couple in 2017 claimed she only wanted to run away, and that the double murders happened during a scuffle.

AI-powered tool detects lung infection in chest X-rays quickly during Covid-19 screening

The tool has an accuracy of up to 96.1 per cent, and has been rolled out in the NCID screening centre since May.

Man charged over Lucky Plaza crash that killed two maids

Malaysian Chong Kim Hoe allegedly drove onto a nearby footway, through a guard rail and onto a Lucky Plaza service road, colliding into two Filipinas, Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41, and Ms Arlyn Picar Nucos, 50.

Thai King reinstates royal consort and her titles: Palace

The 35-year-old had been stripped of all royal positions in October last year for failing to conform with codes of conduct and showing disloyalty to the King.

Singapore Scene: New music from Nathan Hartono; Gentle Bones and Tay Kewei; TheLionCityBoy

These 10 releases by Singaporean acts in the past month include both uplifting tracks and sombre tunes.

