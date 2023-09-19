Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 19, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
MAS records highest civil penalties for financial crimes in latest enforcement report
From Jan 2022 to June 2023, it imposed nearly $13m in civil penalties for market abuse cases.
Man who killed 2-year-old daughter and burned her body in a pot jailed 21.5 years
The burnt remains were kept in a box and placed under the kitchen stove for five years.
‘Imminent kidney tsunami’: Chronic renal disease on the rise in Singapore
Updated Comirnaty vaccine against Covid-19 expected in S’pore by end-Oct: Janil Puthucheary
The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination will give recommendations on who should receive it, Dr Janil said.
More support for vulnerable, heavy public transport users in latest fare review
The latest fare revision shields vulnerable commuters more than in previous years, writes Christopher Tan.
SingPost to raise local postage rates by 20 cents from Oct 9
The move is to “reflect the escalating costs of maintaining the postal service”, said SingPost.
Shanti Pereira: Slow road to life in the fast lane
Sprinter Shanti Pereira and coach Luis Cunha’s partnership is built on sweat, trust, faith, science and smiles, says Rohit Brijnath.
Taiwan couple hacked to death by neighbour over alleged noise dispute
The murder was witnessed by their sons, aged 6 and 7, who reported it to a security officer.