Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 19, 2023

Updated
Published
23 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

MAS records highest civil penalties for financial crimes in latest enforcement report

From Jan 2022 to June 2023, it imposed nearly $13m in civil penalties for market abuse cases.

READ MORE HERE

Man who killed 2-year-old daughter and burned her body in a pot jailed 21.5 years

The burnt remains were kept in a box and placed under the kitchen stove for five years.

READ MORE HERE

‘Imminent kidney tsunami’: Chronic renal disease on the rise in Singapore

This is partly due to the increase in those with diabetes and high blood pressure.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Updated Comirnaty vaccine against Covid-19 expected in S’pore by end-Oct: Janil Puthucheary

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination will give recommendations on who should receive it, Dr Janil said.

READ MORE HERE

More support for vulnerable, heavy public transport users in latest fare review

The latest fare revision shields vulnerable commuters more than in previous years, writes Christopher Tan.

READ MORE HERE

SingPost to raise local postage rates by 20 cents from Oct 9

The move is to “reflect the escalating costs of maintaining the postal service”, said SingPost.

READ MORE HERE

Shanti Pereira: Slow road to life in the fast lane

Sprinter Shanti Pereira and coach Luis Cunha’s partnership is built on sweat, trust, faith, science and smiles, says Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan couple hacked to death by neighbour over alleged noise dispute

The murder was witnessed by their sons, aged 6 and 7, who reported it to a security officer.

READ MORE HERE

Man charged with money laundering linked to $150k in alleged scam proceeds

He was arrested on Sunday within five hours of a police report being made.

READ MORE HERE

Blue-light glasses are unlikely to help eye strain, try these instead

Researchers have long been sceptical that blue-light glasses can curb eye strain.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top