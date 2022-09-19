Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Sept 19.
Workplace safety code of practice for bosses to be gazetted in October amid spike in deaths
A new code of practice aims to distil good safety management principles and practices into actionable steps.
Shopee lays off more S'pore staff, will give 'appropriate compensation'
The Straits Times understands that a low single-digit percentage of Shopee workers are affected.
Leaders and monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth
About 500 leaders and dignitaries from Britain and around the world, including Singapore President Halimah Yacob, join the congregation at Westminster Abbey.
Biden says US forces to defend Taiwan in the event of ‘unprecedented attack’
Police officer, 29, found with gunshot wound at 1 Bayfront Ave dies; no foul play suspected
New Year’s Eve countdown fireworks return to Marina Bay after a two-year break
There will be myriad activities in the bay area from Dec 1 which will culminate in the countdown on Dec 31.
Keep Jurong Bird Park and Jurong Hill as recreational green space, say heritage advocates
They say broader Jurong Hill area holds significance for the nation, given its role in Singapore's early industrialisation.
Bride sexually assaulted on wedding night, groomsman gets jail, caning
A joyous occasion turned into a nightmare when the man molested the woman in her bridal suite after the wedding dinner.
Banks see surge in savings account openings as interest rates rise
Singaporeans are squirrelling away more money in the bank after local lenders raised interest rates on their flagship savings accounts.
My advice to parents of young children: Don’t get so angry, enjoy their childhood
In the heat of anger, what a parent does could put an end to further communication, says the author.