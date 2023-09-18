Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 18, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Bus, train fares to rise by up to 11 cents for adults; new $96 concession pass for low-wage workers
Adult card fares will increase by 10 cents for journeys of up to 4.2km and 11 cents for rides beyond 4.2km, said the Public Transport Council.
HDB to launch up to 14,000 two-room flexi BTO flats from 2024 to 2026: Desmond Lee
HDB is also working to reduce wait times for BTO flats to three to four years by 2024, added Mr Lee.
71 killed in traffic accidents in S’pore in first half of 2023, a near 60% jump from last year
Among the fatalities, almost half, or 32, were motorcyclists and pillion riders, and 17 were elderly pedestrians aged 60 and above.
ECDA to be very careful about where CCTV cameras will be placed in pre-schools
The regulator will also make sure that protocols are in place to safeguard the privacy of children and staff.
ELD to tighten measures after some voters received two poll cards
Checks will be done to ensure all test print poll cards are destroyed before the production of actual poll cards.
Stronger border security, support for ICA’s digitalisation plans among changes to Immigration Act
There are plans to have automated points that use biometrics throughout the entire departure process from 2024.
Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim’s second Bukit Timah bungalow put up for sale at $30m
Two single-storey good class bungalows at 52 and 54 Belmont Road were also put up for sale for a total of $87.68 million by expression of interest.
Good times are over for gig economy drivers and riders in post-pandemic Malaysia
Stiffer competition and fee structure changes mean they earn less than what they made during Covid-19.
Toddler with facial hair, no nostrils captures attention of Malaysian King and Queen
The two-year-old has a rare disease characterised by excessive hair growth all over the body.
Suite Life: Thailand’s best resort Rosewood Phuket targets affluent millennial jetsetters
The resort’s design is a showcase of how the luxury hospitality brand is targeting the next generation of globetrotters.