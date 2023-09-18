Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 18, 2023

Updated
Published
45 min ago

Bus, train fares to rise by up to 11 cents for adults; new $96 concession pass for low-wage workers

Adult card fares will increase by 10 cents for journeys of up to 4.2km and 11 cents for rides beyond 4.2km, said the Public Transport Council.

READ MORE HERE

HDB to launch up to 14,000 two-room flexi BTO flats from 2024 to 2026: Desmond Lee

HDB is also working to reduce wait times for BTO flats to three to four years by 2024, added Mr Lee.

READ MORE HERE

71 killed in traffic accidents in S’pore in first half of 2023, a near 60% jump from last year

Among the fatalities, almost half, or 32, were motorcyclists and pillion riders, and 17 were elderly pedestrians aged 60 and above.

READ MORE HERE

ECDA to be very careful about where CCTV cameras will be placed in pre-schools

The regulator will also make sure that protocols are in place to safeguard the privacy of children and staff.

READ MORE HERE

ELD to tighten measures after some voters received two poll cards

Checks will be done to ensure all test print poll cards are destroyed before the production of actual poll cards.

READ MORE HERE

Stronger border security, support for ICA’s digitalisation plans among changes to Immigration Act

There are plans to have automated points that use biometrics throughout the entire departure process from 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Hin Leong founder O.K. Lim’s second Bukit Timah bungalow put up for sale at $30m

Two single-storey good class bungalows at 52 and 54 Belmont Road were also put up for sale for a total of $87.68 million by expression of interest.

READ MORE HERE

Good times are over for gig economy drivers and riders in post-pandemic Malaysia

Stiffer competition and fee structure changes mean they earn less than what they made during Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Toddler with facial hair, no nostrils captures attention of Malaysian King and Queen

The two-year-old has a rare disease characterised by excessive hair growth all over the body.

READ MORE HERE

Suite Life: Thailand’s best resort Rosewood Phuket targets affluent millennial jetsetters

The resort’s design is a showcase of how the luxury hospitality brand is targeting the next generation of globetrotters.

READ MORE HERE

