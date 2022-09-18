Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Sept 18.
Powerful earthquake hits south-east Taiwan, tsunami warning issued
Sections of Ulu Pandan Park Connector briefly closed after flash flood warning
Water levels in the Ulu Pandan Canal almost reached the park connector's level on Sunday morning.
Ethnic self-help groups still vital as they customise support for beneficiaries: PM Lee
From time to time, people ask why these ethnic groups are still relevant to Singapore's multiracial society, he said.
Search continues for Singapore hiker missing in Kota Tinggi forest reserve
The 33-year-old started his hike with a local friend at 11.30am on Saturday before going missing.
Serial do-gooder pays for the funerals of strangers
Asked why he helps strangers, Anson Ng said simply: "Whether you are rich or poor does not matter. What matters is if you have a heart."
One to two weeks' wait for S'poreans who apply for passports now: ICA
As S'pore hunts for talent abroad, don't forget the talent at home
Some established ways of doing things here need to be relooked as S’pore woos world’s top talents, says Li Xueying.
The eloquent medicine of poetry
In an uncertain, loud, divisive world, reading a poem offers a tender, empathetic reprieve, says Rohit Brijnath
More S. Koreans study in S'pore, citing safety, open-mindedness, bilingualism
More South Koreans are heading to Singapore as xenophobia has coloured previously popular destinations like the UK and US.