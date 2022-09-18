Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 18

Powerful earthquake hits south-east Taiwan, tsunami warning issued

Taiwan media said a low rise building housing a convenience store collapsed.

Sections of Ulu Pandan Park Connector briefly closed after flash flood warning

Water levels in the Ulu Pandan Canal almost reached the park connector's level on Sunday morning.

Ethnic self-help groups still vital as they customise support for beneficiaries: PM Lee

From time to time, people ask why these ethnic groups are still relevant to Singapore's multiracial society, he said.

Search continues for Singapore hiker missing in Kota Tinggi forest reserve

The 33-year-old started his hike with a local friend at 11.30am on Saturday before going missing.

Serial do-gooder pays for the funerals of strangers

Anson Ng, who owns a second-hand car dealership, cooks for the terminally ill and goes out of his way to help the elderly and the needy.

Asked why he helps strangers, Anson Ng said simply: "Whether you are rich or poor does not matter. What matters is if you have a heart."

One to two weeks' wait for S'poreans who apply for passports now: ICA

But those with year-end travel plans should apply for a passport now, said ICA.

As S'pore hunts for talent abroad, don't forget the talent at home

Some established ways of doing things here need to be relooked as S’pore woos world’s top talents, says Li Xueying.

The eloquent medicine of poetry

In an uncertain, loud, divisive world, reading a poem offers a tender, empathetic reprieve, says Rohit Brijnath

More S. Koreans study in S'pore, citing safety, open-mindedness, bilingualism

More South Koreans are heading to Singapore as xenophobia has coloured previously popular  destinations like the UK and US.

Top 5: Crispy, chewy and aromatic roti prata

The tastiest roti prata you can find in Singapore

