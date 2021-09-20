Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Sept 18.
Longer wait for admission with most public hospitals seeing more A&E patients, Covid-19 cases
More beds are being diverted to meet the needs of the Covid-19 patients.
Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme may be expanded soon; 1 Covid-19 case found among 900 visitors
Transport Minister S. Iswaran said the results in the first two weeks have been promising.
ART kits sold out at some retailers in S'pore amid spike in Covid-19 cases; stocks being replenished
Distributors told ST there is no reason to panic buy the kits, as stocks are being replenished continually.
Clowns loitering outside schools: Enrichment centre apologises for stir over PR stunt after police alerted
“Maybe the clowns were too scary. It’s wrong and we won’t do it again,” said the director of Speech Academy Asia.
Football: 1970s Malaysia Cup star Mat Noh dies at 67
He became a reluctant poster boy for the 1977 Malaysia Cup-winning side because of his good looks as well as his dribbling ability and skill.
Blast at Tuas that killed 3 workers linked to machine which emitted smoke and was on fire earlier
Ms Kristy Tan of the State Counsel team called the incident an "absolute travesty" that should never be repeated.
Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman also killed
In a social media post earlier, the gunman said his actions had nothing to do with politics or religion but were motivated by hatred.
Jail, fine for doctor who caused grievous hurt to 2 people after driving in negligent manner
One of the victims suffered injuries that included three degloved toes and fractures to his right leg.
DBS to hire 150 people for tech roles through programme with virtual hackathon
The bank aims to fill positions across 14 developer and engineering roles as it scales up its use of AI and machine learning.
The Crown and Ted Lasso win big at the Emmys, helped by comfort viewing trend
Shows with escapist content went home with the most awards in the major categories.