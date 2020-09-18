Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 18.

Saliva testing for Covid-19 being assessed for wider use



The MOH said its preliminary findings showed saliva testing may be "slightly more comfortable for some individuals".

READ MORE HERE

Singapore added to England's 'quarantine-free' list: Can I travel there? Do I need to be tested for Covid-19?

Here is all you need to know about travelling to England, with quarantine measures lifted for those arriving from Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

10 years' jail for man who killed wife he believed was cheating on him



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Krishnan Raju had his original murder charge reduced after he was diagnosed by an IMH psychiatrist with a delusional disorder, also known as morbid jealousy.

READ MORE HERE

Fatal, highly contagious disease affecting only rabbits detected in Singapore

Surviving rabbits can continue shedding the virus for at least a month after they recover.

READ MORE HERE

11 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, lowest daily figure in 6 months

Friday's cases included one community patient who is a Singaporean.

READ MORE HERE

Man fined $2,400 for posting lewd photos on Instagram and possessing obscene films



Lim Wei Ming had sexually stimulated himself over a pair of shorts in Choa Chu Kang before taking photos of it.

READ MORE HERE

Police investigating New Naratif for allegedly publishing illegal paid election ads on Facebook



The Assistant Returning Officer had issued notices to Facebook during the GE2020 campaign period to remove five unauthorised paid advertisements published on its platform by New Naratif.

READ MORE HERE

Insurance industry extending premium deferment relief measures for policyholders



Policyholders can apply to their respective life insurers for a premium deferment of up to six months.

READ MORE HERE

Children in Singapore more anxious about exams than Covid-19: Survey



Seven in 10 children feel negatively about upcoming school exams - "angry", "worried" or "sad" - with more than three in five feeling "worried".

READ MORE HERE

Citigroup to hire 6,000 young people in Asia as unemployment soars amid Covid-19 pandemic



The jobs will be offered across different businesses in the region including banking, capital markets and advisory, and consumer banking.

READ MORE HERE