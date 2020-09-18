Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 18.
Saliva testing for Covid-19 being assessed for wider use
The MOH said its preliminary findings showed saliva testing may be "slightly more comfortable for some individuals".
Singapore added to England's 'quarantine-free' list: Can I travel there? Do I need to be tested for Covid-19?
Here is all you need to know about travelling to England, with quarantine measures lifted for those arriving from Singapore.
10 years' jail for man who killed wife he believed was cheating on him
Krishnan Raju had his original murder charge reduced after he was diagnosed by an IMH psychiatrist with a delusional disorder, also known as morbid jealousy.
Fatal, highly contagious disease affecting only rabbits detected in Singapore
Surviving rabbits can continue shedding the virus for at least a month after they recover.
11 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, lowest daily figure in 6 months
Friday's cases included one community patient who is a Singaporean.
Man fined $2,400 for posting lewd photos on Instagram and possessing obscene films
Lim Wei Ming had sexually stimulated himself over a pair of shorts in Choa Chu Kang before taking photos of it.
Police investigating New Naratif for allegedly publishing illegal paid election ads on Facebook
The Assistant Returning Officer had issued notices to Facebook during the GE2020 campaign period to remove five unauthorised paid advertisements published on its platform by New Naratif.
Insurance industry extending premium deferment relief measures for policyholders
Policyholders can apply to their respective life insurers for a premium deferment of up to six months.
Children in Singapore more anxious about exams than Covid-19: Survey
Seven in 10 children feel negatively about upcoming school exams - "angry", "worried" or "sad" - with more than three in five feeling "worried".
Citigroup to hire 6,000 young people in Asia as unemployment soars amid Covid-19 pandemic
The jobs will be offered across different businesses in the region including banking, capital markets and advisory, and consumer banking.