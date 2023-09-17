Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 17, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Changi Airport’s passenger traffic to and from China rebounds to 72% of pre-pandemic levels
As of August, passengers can fly to 25 Chinese cities from Changi and vice versa, compared with 37 in January 2020.
Studies ongoing to determine if waste on Semakau could be mined to build Tuas Port
They will evaluate appropriate treatment methods and cost-benefit analyses to determine viability of mining the landfill.
Owner of $270k car cannot recover money despite winning lawsuit against dishonest dealer
The dealer not only did not pay up, he has transferred the ownership to another company.
60-year-old woman’s legs pinned under van in Tampines road accident
Seoul or Singapore? My half-Korean daughter has made up her mind
There is a lot more the land of K-pop and K-dramas can do to reciprocate love from the world, writes senior correspondent Chang May Choon.
AI helps teachers to work smarter but not ready to take over their jobs
Educators are using AI to personalise learning, motivate students and tackle routine tasks.
US woman loses limbs after battling infection from eating undercooked fish
Ms Laura Barajas was infected with Vibrio Vulnificus, a bacteria found in raw seafood and seawater.
With no role models, Gen Zers are facing a quarter-life crisis
The first digital native generation, adulthood has been a roller-coaster ride for these 20-somethings, says the writer.
Smart contact lenses one step closer to reality with ultra-thin batteries powered by tears
Scientists from NTU have developed a saline-powered battery small enough to fit under a contact lens, which could pave the way to smart contact lenses.
Fun With Kids: Fright-free Halloween, new Trolls musical at Universal Studios, book donation drive
Enjoy fright-free Halloween activities at Universal Studios Singapore with characters from Sesame Street and DreamWorks’ Trolls.