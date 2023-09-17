Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 17, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Changi Airport’s passenger traffic to and from China rebounds to 72% of pre-pandemic levels

As of August, passengers can fly to 25 Chinese cities from Changi and vice versa, compared with 37 in January 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Studies ongoing to determine if waste on Semakau could be mined to build Tuas Port

They will evaluate appropriate treatment methods and cost-benefit analyses to determine viability of mining the landfill. 

READ MORE HERE

Owner of $270k car cannot recover money despite winning lawsuit against dishonest dealer

The dealer not only did not pay up, he has transferred the ownership to another company.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

60-year-old woman’s legs pinned under van in Tampines road accident

 A 61-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations, said the police.

READ MORE HERE

Seoul or Singapore? My half-Korean daughter has made up her mind

There is a lot more the land of K-pop and K-dramas can do to reciprocate love from the world, writes senior correspondent Chang May Choon.

READ MORE HERE

AI helps teachers to work smarter but not ready to take over their jobs

Educators are using AI to personalise learning, motivate students and tackle routine tasks.

READ MORE HERE

US woman loses limbs after battling infection from eating undercooked fish

Ms Laura Barajas was infected with Vibrio Vulnificus, a bacteria found in raw seafood and seawater.

READ MORE HERE

With no role models, Gen Zers are facing a quarter-life crisis

The first digital native generation, adulthood has been a roller-coaster ride for these 20-somethings, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Smart contact lenses one step closer to reality with ultra-thin batteries powered by tears

Scientists from NTU have developed a saline-powered battery small enough to fit under a contact lens, which could pave the way to smart contact lenses.

READ MORE HERE

Fun With Kids: Fright-free Halloween, new Trolls musical at Universal Studios, book donation drive

Enjoy fright-free Halloween activities at Universal Studios Singapore with characters from Sesame Street and DreamWorks’ Trolls.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top