Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 17.
S'pore eases restrictions for travellers from more countries; those from Indonesia can transit here
These travellers, however, will still need to be quarantined after arrival.
100 vending machines to be set up across S'pore for collection of Covid-19 ART self-test kits
Those who may have been exposed to the virus can collect ART kits from machines placed in various housing estates.
S'pore's daily Covid-19 cases to hit 1,000 soon in 'rite of passage' before situation stabilises: Ong Ye Kung
Friday marked the 26th day of the current Covid-19 wave, which is likely to peak between four and eight weeks.
Pace of reopening amid Covid-19 depends on price Singapore is willing to pay, say experts
The nation can open up faster if it is willing to accept 6 or 7 deaths a day, one of the experts said.
Former agency leader ordered to pay $8.5 million to Prudential for mass poaching of agents
The court heard Aviva had dangled a $15.3m sign-on bonus to get Mr Peter Tan to join and had a war chest of $100m to poach the agents.
Sentosa aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2030; roadmap rolled out focusing on renewables, sustainability
Green tours, use of solar and tidal energy, electric transport and cutting disposables among initiatives planned.
Singapore Airlines uses up last $600m of $8.8b from 2020 rights issue
Net proceeds of $6.2 billion from additional mandatory convertible bonds yet to be utilised.
Mystery disappearance of US road-tripper grips nation
Ms Petito last communicated with her parents late last month.
Former SCDF assistant commissioner to be appointed Muis chief executive
Mr Kadir Maideen will be appointed CE-designate of Muis from Sept 20.
It's a desk. It's a dining table. It's sustainable, multipurpose furniture
Home-grown furniture designers are looking at designs that can be produced sustainably.