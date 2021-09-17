Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Sept 17.

S'pore eases restrictions for travellers from more countries; those from Indonesia can transit here

These travellers, however, will still need to be quarantined after arrival.

100 vending machines to be set up across S'pore for collection of Covid-19 ART self-test kits

Those who may have been exposed to the virus can collect ART kits from machines placed in various housing estates.

S'pore's daily Covid-19 cases to hit 1,000 soon in 'rite of passage' before situation stabilises: Ong Ye Kung

Friday marked the 26th day of the current Covid-19 wave, which is likely to peak between four and eight weeks.

Pace of reopening amid Covid-19 depends on price Singapore is willing to pay, say experts

The nation can open up faster if it is willing to accept 6 or 7 deaths a day, one of the experts said.

Former agency leader ordered to pay $8.5 million to Prudential for mass poaching of agents

The court heard Aviva had dangled a $15.3m sign-on bonus to get Mr Peter Tan to join and had a war chest of $100m to poach the agents.

Sentosa aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2030; roadmap rolled out focusing on renewables, sustainability

Green tours, use of solar and tidal energy, electric transport and cutting disposables among initiatives planned.

Singapore Airlines uses up last $600m of $8.8b from 2020 rights issue

Net proceeds of $6.2 billion from additional mandatory convertible bonds yet to be utilised.

Mystery disappearance of US road-tripper grips nation

Ms Petito last communicated with her parents late last month.

Former SCDF assistant commissioner to be appointed Muis chief executive

Mr Kadir Maideen will be appointed CE-designate of Muis from Sept 20.

It's a desk. It's a dining table. It's sustainable, multipurpose furniture

Home-grown furniture designers are looking at designs that can be produced sustainably.

