Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 17

WP MP Raeesah Khan given stern police warning for social media posts that promoted enmity between different groups

The police said they have completed their investigations in consultation with the AGC, following reports lodged against Ms Raeesah on July 4 and 5.

Netizen gets stern police warning for online posts linked to WP MP Raeesah; no further action taken against blogger Xiaxue

It is believed the police investigation is linked to comments Ms Wendy Cheng, more popularly known as Xiaxue, made about Ms Raeesah on July 5 and 6.

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, lowest daily figure in 6 months

Thursday's new cases included one community case and two imported ones.

Marina Bay Sands hires law firm to probe over $1.36 billion in money transfers

The review adds to scrutiny of the casino after a patron sued the firm last year alleging that $9.1 million of his money was transferred to other gamblers without his knowledge.

7-hour scenic flight sells out in 10min: Travellers snap up regional airlines' scenic 'flights to nowhere'

Qantas' flight will fly at low levels over Uluru, the Great Barrier Reef and Sydney Harbour before landing back in Sydney.

Man who allegedly assaulted bus driver after boarding bus without wearing a mask charged

Ja'afally Abdul Rahim was charged with one count of voluntarily causing hurt to the bus driver along Pasir Ris Drive 1 and one charge of possessing a knife with a 6cm-long blade.

Alien Huang's death: Stars pay tribute in Singapore and Taiwan

The Taiwanese singer-actor-host had a strong connection to Singapore as he starred in the Mediacorp drama Joys Of Life and was the leading man in Michelle Chong's directorial debut Already Famous.

S'pore's projected construction demand for 2020 slashed by $10 billion: BCA

Construction demand is expected to recover to some extent from 2021, said the Building and Construction Authority.

Court of Appeal clears Nigerian man of drug trafficking after 9-year legal saga

The man was convicted in 2015 after lying in his statements, but an IMH report later stated that he had PTSD after witnessing a massacre when he was 5 years old.

Joseph Schooling preparing to return to US to train, believes he's on right track for Olympic defence

Schooling had in February gone to the United States to train with former coach Sergio Lopez, but returned to Singapore in March due to Covid-19.

