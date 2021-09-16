Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 16.

No extension of NS deferment for national swimmers Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen: Mindef

The enlistment process for Schooling and Quah recommenced from Aug 31, when their deferments ended.

90 reports of suspected adverse reactions to Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine in S'pore

A total of 168,439 doses of the vaccine were administered in the same period.

Avoid strenuous activity for 2 weeks after Covid-19 vaccine jabs, instead of 1 week, says expert panel

Local and overseas data continue to show a small risk of developing myocarditis or pericarditis after vaccination.

Elderly passenger who fell in SBS Transit bus dies after week-long struggle in hospital

Mr Siah Keok Tiang suffered injuries to his head and multiple fractures.

The Online Citizen taken offline, ahead of deadline set by IMDA after failure to declare funding

Attempts to access the TOC website returned an "access denied" error.

Chinatown Complex reopens following disinfection; few visitors, most stalls remain closed

The few stalls that resumed business said it was the "most quiet" the food centre had been since the circuit breaker.

Beleaguered S'pore retailer Naiise makes comeback as online platform after 5 months

It announced its acquisition by the Weststar Group on its Instagram and Facebook pages on Thursday morning.

Evergrande employees in China held hostage as worried investors demand payments

Retail investors in China are taking drastic measures to get money back from embattled property developer.

Higher electricity bills for S'pore households likely to be the norm due to rising fuel costs

While many consumers on fixed-price plans have been insulated from the higher charges, they will likely face steeper costs when they renew.

18/9 is the most popular wedding date so far this year, with 343 couples saying 'I do'

Another popular date is Oct 10, said ROM, which this year falls on a Sunday.

