Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 16.
All adult S'poreans to get $100 tourism vouchers in December for staycations, attractions and local tours
The vouchers will be accessible via SingPass and can be used until the end of June next year.
Ex-principal, tutors sentenced to jail for helping students cheat in O-level exams
Poh Yuan Nie, who was assisted by her then tutors to help six students cheat in their papers during the 2016 O-level examinations, was sentenced to four years' jail.
WP's Sylvia Lim files motion to speak in Parliament about issues raised by ex-maid Parti Liyani's case
“The intention is to discuss aspects of the criminal justice system and the challenges faced by persons of less means in navigating it. Specific suggestions to improve the system will be made,” said WP.
Taiwanese singer-host Alien Huang dies at 36 in suspected freak accident at home
Preliminary investigations show that he died after slipping near the bathroom.
2 construction sites get 2 stop-work orders for failing to stop mosquito breeding: NEA
One work site is located within a dengue cluster that currently has 364 patients.
27 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 2 imported and 2 in the community
They included two community cases, both work pass holders.
HPB partners Apple to promote healthy lifestyle; S'pore residents can earn rewards of up to $380 for using app
The free LumiHealth app can also remind users to go for health screenings and relevant immunisations.
'Love letters' between Trump and Kim tell of 'personal bond', says Woodward's new book Rage
The new details on the letters offered fresh insights on the bond between the two leaders at the time which provided the momentum for US-North Korea diplomacy.
Yoshihide Suga officially named Japanese Prime Minister, chooses continuity Cabinet
Mr Suga has vowed to continue many of Mr Abe’s policies including the signature Abenomics mix of fiscal spending, monetary easing and structural reforms.
New York's famous Luke's Lobster to open outlet at Shaw House
The grilled and buttered lobster roll remains the star item, and - at $25.50 - is priced slightly below Burger & Lobster's version, which costs $28.