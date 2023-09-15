Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 15, 2023

Updated
Published
26 min ago

Shop theft cases jump 25% in first half of 2023 as overall physical crime rises

The total number of physical crime cases increased by 5.4 per cent to 10,080 from January to June 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Report on adequate minimum incomes in S’pore draws response from 3 ministries

A family of 4 needs at least $6,693 a month to afford a basic standard of living, say researchers from NTU and LKYSPP.

READ MORE HERE

Blocked Thai PM challenger Pita resigns as Move Forward Party leader

His move will pave the way for his party, who won the most seats in the election, to form the opposition.

READ MORE HERE

Accidental injection of filler into woman’s bloodstream led to blindness, says distributor

The woman in her 30s was injected with AestheFill at a Redhill clinic on July 20.

READ MORE HERE

New wellness garden opens at East Coast Park

It includes a therapeutic garden, play garden, nature fitness area and pond trail.

READ MORE HERE

The rise and rise of Singapore’s Formula One Grand Prix

The successes of F1 notwithstanding, the night race faces three key challenges, including rising costs, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

‘It was like a dream’: Fan spots Lewis Hamilton at Promenade ahead of S’pore Grand Prix

He waited outside the F1 Paddock since 7pm on Thursday for Lewis Hamilton.

READ MORE HERE

Residents lament closure of shortcut through Commonwealth cemetery

The closure adds at least five minutes to the time taken to reach the bus stop and Commonwealth MRT station.

READ MORE HERE

Face and mouth-taping trend potentially dangerous, say doctors

The use of kinesiology tape on the face is part of a larger international anti-ageing beauty trend.

READ MORE HERE

National serviceman allegedly took intimate videos of other men at commandos’ camp

Teo Hong Wei, 27, is said to have committed similar offences at Singapore Management University.

READ MORE HERE

