Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 15, 2023

Shop theft cases jump 25% in first half of 2023 as overall physical crime rises
The total number of physical crime cases increased by 5.4 per cent to 10,080 from January to June 2023.
Report on adequate minimum incomes in S’pore draws response from 3 ministries
A family of 4 needs at least $6,693 a month to afford a basic standard of living, say researchers from NTU and LKYSPP.
Blocked Thai PM challenger Pita resigns as Move Forward Party leader
His move will pave the way for his party, who won the most seats in the election, to form the opposition.
Accidental injection of filler into woman’s bloodstream led to blindness, says distributor
New wellness garden opens at East Coast Park
The rise and rise of Singapore’s Formula One Grand Prix
The successes of F1 notwithstanding, the night race faces three key challenges, including rising costs, says the writer.
‘It was like a dream’: Fan spots Lewis Hamilton at Promenade ahead of S’pore Grand Prix
Residents lament closure of shortcut through Commonwealth cemetery
The closure adds at least five minutes to the time taken to reach the bus stop and Commonwealth MRT station.
Face and mouth-taping trend potentially dangerous, say doctors
The use of kinesiology tape on the face is part of a larger international anti-ageing beauty trend.
National serviceman allegedly took intimate videos of other men at commandos’ camp
Teo Hong Wei, 27, is said to have committed similar offences at Singapore Management University.