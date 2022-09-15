Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Sept 15.

Travellers flying out of Changi Airport to pay higher fees, charges from Nov 1

Passengers whose air tickets were issued before Nov 1 will not pay higher fees and levies.

New $400m grant to develop workforce for financial services

Fostering a future-ready workforce is key to maintaining Singapore's lead as a global financial hub, says DPM Wong.

S'pore's drug policy not determined by external parties, but the interest of its citizens: Shanmugam

Vast majority of Singaporeans understand drugs are bad for society, says the minister.

Punggol Field murder: Man gets life term, caning for stabbing jogger in 'senseless' killing

He became angry after tripping and falling during his run, and decided to attack a stranger who jogged past him.

22-year-old facilitator charged with causing death of ACS(I) student who fell from Safra rope course

The 15-year-old was suspended and strangled when the leg straps of his safety harness unbuckled.

No pay for Sea CEO, top management amid deepening cash flow woes

The leadership team will not take any cash compensation until the company reaches self-sufficiency, says Mr Forrest Li.

askST: What is Moderna's Spikevax bivalent Covid-19 vaccine and is it safe?

ST explains what HSA's interim authorisation for the use of this Covid-19 vaccine means. 

Man charged over allegedly carrying truncheon, hiding knuckle-duster in his underwear

He is also accused of cutting off an electronic monitoring systems tag he was supposed to wear following a previous offence.

Beauty Down Under: Australian skincare brands eye S'pore as gateway to global expansion

Some Australian brands say they were drawn to Singapore’s geographical location and wealth of sophisticated beauty consumers.

‘Silver’ fashion show a reunion for S'pore’s former top models

On Saturday, they will walk in the Silver Is The New Black cabine show, solely featuring models aged 50 and above.

