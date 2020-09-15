Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Sept 15.

Taxi operators and private-hire firms to get additional $112m in aid; private-hire drivers must be citizens, at least 30 years old



This is on top of a $77 million package announced in February and a second tranche of $120 million rolled out in March.

READ MORE HERE

Hungry ghosts, recession no match for Singapore buyers as new home sales hit 11-month high



Developers sold 1,256 private homes in August, up 16.3 per cent from 1,080 units in July.

READ MORE HERE

34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 6 imported and none in the community



The new coronavirus cases take Singapore's total to 57,488.

READ MORE HERE

Beer in teapots: 23 F&B outlets caught for breaching Covid-19 rules during stepped-up checks

Many of the breaches involved groups of more than five people seated together or mingling between tables, as well as serving and consuming alcohol past 10.30pm.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Hong Kong to open bars, pools and theme parks after mass testing scheme



The loosening of curbs comes after Hong Kong screened 1.8 million people, which is almost a quarter of the city's population.

READ MORE HERE

UOB freezes wages, slows hiring amid continued fallout from Covid-19



The bank will take a "disciplined and selective approach to any new headcount increases", with new appointments to be approved at the most senior levels.

READ MORE HERE

Actor-singer Aliff Aziz jailed two weeks and fined for theft and behaving in a disorderly manner

This was not his first brush with the law. In 2014, he was fined $2,000 for stealing two mobile phones.

READ MORE HERE

Man charged over alleged murder of 67-year-old man in Beach Road



Chng Hock Choon allegedly killed Mr Miskiman Maakip at a grass patch near Block 5 Beach Road.

READ MORE HERE

Last 2 SCDF officers linked to 2018 ragging incident each sentenced to 10 weeks' jail



The judge said they had been “grossly negligent” and that death was the worst outcome that could happen.

READ MORE HERE

South Korean actress Oh In-hye dies in suspected suicide



The 36-year-old was found in a critical condition in her home at about 5am on Monday.

READ MORE HERE