Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 14, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

S’pore job vacancies fall in Q2, unemployment ticks up in July

Overall unemployment was 2 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis, up from 1.9 per cent in June.

Money laundering case: Accused Su Haijin linked to London buildings bought for $73m

The buildings are at 11 Princes Street and 283 Oxford Street, which is Europe’s busiest shopping street.

Johor Bahru traffic jam is getting worse, say residents, travellers

The congestion has affected the livelihoods of many in the city.

MAS slaps 9-year bans on founders of failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital

Zhu Su and Kyle Davies were directors of the firm, which went bankrupt in 2022.

Online search, application for govt aid to become easier with AI use in SupportGoWhere platform

Singapore is also tapping AI to enhance productivity and decision-making in urban planning.

More households recycling in 2023 than in 2021: NEA survey

72 per cent of households recycle, up from 64 per cent in 2021.

Polling Day housebreaking accused taken back to crime scene, may face more charges

Wei Qingyou, 35, who faces four counts of housebreaking and criminal trespass, may face two more charges next Monday.

Young enthusiasts design, make and race miniature F1 cars ahead of S’pore Grand Prix

Students who have taken part in F1 in Schools over the years have gone on to secure roles at several F1 teams.

Queues start at 6am on opening day of French pastry chef Cedric Grolet’s debut store at Como Orchard

It is the celeb pastry chef’s first Asian outpost and serves pastries, cakes, coffee and tea.

Jail for MOM officer who asked bank employee to help obtain info on his colleagues’ salaries

Dinath Silvamany Muthaliyar was previously the DBS collections officer's colleague at the bank.

