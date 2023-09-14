Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 14, 2023

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore job vacancies fall in Q2, unemployment ticks up in July
Overall unemployment was 2 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis, up from 1.9 per cent in June.
Money laundering case: Accused Su Haijin linked to London buildings bought for $73m
The buildings are at 11 Princes Street and 283 Oxford Street, which is Europe’s busiest shopping street.
Johor Bahru traffic jam is getting worse, say residents, travellers
MAS slaps 9-year bans on founders of failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital
Online search, application for govt aid to become easier with AI use in SupportGoWhere platform
Singapore is also tapping AI to enhance productivity and decision-making in urban planning.
More households recycling in 2023 than in 2021: NEA survey
Polling Day housebreaking accused taken back to crime scene, may face more charges
Wei Qingyou, 35, who faces four counts of housebreaking and criminal trespass, may face two more charges next Monday.
Young enthusiasts design, make and race miniature F1 cars ahead of S’pore Grand Prix
Students who have taken part in F1 in Schools over the years have gone on to secure roles at several F1 teams.
Queues start at 6am on opening day of French pastry chef Cedric Grolet’s debut store at Como Orchard
It is the celeb pastry chef’s first Asian outpost and serves pastries, cakes, coffee and tea.
Jail for MOM officer who asked bank employee to help obtain info on his colleagues’ salaries
Dinath Silvamany Muthaliyar was previously the DBS collections officer's colleague at the bank.