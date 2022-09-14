Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Sept 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Sept 14.

Vacancies shrink as more jobs filled; total employment in Q2 near pre-pandemic level

Total employment has reached 99.5 per cent of the pre-pandemic level in December 2019.

Singapore approves Moderna's first bivalent Covid-19 booster jab

It is authorised for people aged 18 and above who have already received their primary series vaccination.

Luxury goods scam: 6 civil cases filed to recover money paid for Rolex watches, other items

The claimants are seeking to recover more than $6.7 million in total.

Condo and HDB rentals in August continue growth trend, more units leased

The figures mark the 20th straight month of expansion for condo rents and 26th for HDB rent.

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong, who fled Singapore after $33m of client's money went missing, struck off rolls

He faces 76 charges, including for criminal breach of trust, forgery and cheating.

Police reports lodged against fitness studios that allegedly closed down overnight

Some customers said they bought packages as the studios appeared proper and had outlets in malls.

FAS president Lim Kia Tong dies aged 70

He was the governing body's first elected president after winning the election in 2017 and was re-elected unopposed in 2021.

Russia suffers setback in Ukraine but talk of Putin's demise is exaggerated

The Russian leader has often been written off in his 20 years in power - only to bounce back with greater vigour, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

Li Ling Yung-Hryniewiecki is first S'porean woman to swim across the English Channel

She completed the 34km journey in just under 13 hours.

Singapore family stuck overnight in Turkey after getting bumped off overbooked flight

They had to travel for an hour and a half to a hotel that was in the middle of an industrial area and whose amenities were subpar.

